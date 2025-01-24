Aon Names Puneet Swani Head of Talent Solutions in Asia Pacific to Accelerate Aon’s Human Capital Strategy in the Region

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Puneet Swani has been named head of Talent Solutions for Asia Pacific, effective immediately. Swani will be based in Singapore and report to Tim Dwyer, head of Human Capital for Asia Pacific at Aon. Swani will help drive Aon’s Talent Solutions capability and integrated Human Capital approach in Asia Pacific working closely with the Talent, Health and Wealth Solutions teams, across the region.

“Talent Solutions is crucial to our overall Human Capital strategy due to its impact on clients’ abilities to attract, retain and develop their talent. By addressing these needs, we aim to assist clients in making better decisions in the pursuit of stronger, more adaptable and motivated workforces. I am excited to welcome Puneet to the Aon team,“ said Dwyer. “Puneet’s business acumen, combined with his twenty-five plus years of experience as an international HR advisor will accelerate our ability to deliver human capital capabilities to our clients.”

Swani is an experienced leader specialising in human resources consulting spanning more than twenty-five years. He joins Aon having had a distinguished career at both Hewitt Associates and Mercer, most recently serving as senior partner – international region at Mercer.

“I am thrilled to join Aon as the firm continues to innovate and provide data and expertise to help organisations attract and retain key talent. I look forward to working with Aon’s talented team and building on their existing momentum of delivering insights and scalable solutions to mitigate people risk and help organisations create resilient workforces,“ Swani said.

Read more about Aon’s capabilities in Asia Pacific here.

