$!Asia’s Cultural Extravaganza, LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul Opening on 27 September in Seoul’s trendiest design hub Seongsu-dong

3 Cross-regional fashion events kicking off at CENTRESTAGE in Hong Kong followed by a fashion show and exhibition in Seoul

Bringing together 35 units of renowned and emerging designers from Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Korea to present over 100 creations

Breaking cultural boundaries with Cantopop, K-pop and films from Hong Kong and Korea to open a new frontier in cultural exchange

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul, organised by the Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), is one of the contribution programmes of “Hong Kong Week 2025@Seoul”. The project will reach its climax with the fashion show and exhibition to be held at Seongsu-dong, Seoul’s trendiest design hub, from 27 September to 11 October 2025. It aims to showcase the unique appeal of Hong Kong fashion design on the international stage while fostering cultural exchange between Hong Kong and Korea. The show will feature 30 units of emerging designers and brands from Hong Kong and other cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (Greater Bay Area) along with 5 units of top Korean designers presenting over 100 unique designs. A selection of works will be previewed at Hong Kong’s CENTRESTAGE from 3 to 6 September. The launch event will also take place on 5 September in CENTRESTAGE. The opening ceremony and fashion show, which will take place in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong on 27 September, will feature AI technology alongside Cantopop and K-pop performances while showcasing 70 outfits to industry professionals from Hong Kong and Korea. This will be followed by a two-week fashion exhibition at the same venue from 28 September to 11 October, which will be open to the public for free. These events promise to deliver a stunning audiovisual extravaganza that will captivate audiences from both regions.

With the overarching theme “Local Power”, the project reimagines the intersection of Hong Kong and Korea’s unique cultural heritage and contemporary fashion, showcasing how designers can translate local cultural identities into a global context. The star-studded lineup includes 35 units of designers from four projects sponsored by CCIDA, namely the popular Hong Kong show Amazing Cut 1, the Fashion Summit (Hong Kong) 2024, the Young Knitwear Designers’ Contest 2024, the NEXT@Fashion InStyle 2025, and the emerging and renowned Korean designers.

This groundbreaking cross-regional collaboration not only serves as a creative exchange for elite designers from both the Greater Bay Area and Korea but also highlights Hong Kong’s status as an international fashion capital. It aims to enhance the influence of Hong Kong’s local brands in the international fashion market, opening up new opportunities for both Hong Kong’s and Korean fashion industry and creating a brilliant new chapter in Hong Kong-Korea cultural and creativity cooperation.

3 major Hong Kong-Korea cultural exchange events showcasing a new generation of design talent through pop music, classic Hong Kong films and unique locales

LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul (LOCAL POWER 2025) will present over 100 meticulously crafted creations by designers from Hong Kong and other cities of the Greater Bay Area and Korea. The first stop of the event will be at CENTRESTAGE in Hong Kong from 3 to 6 September 2025, showcasing select pieces for a preview. Following this, the opening ceremony and fashion show will be held in Seoul on 27 September, featuring a fashion stage created with AI technology and performances by famous artists from Hong Kong and Korea, blending fashion and music in a grand extravaganza. From 28 September to 11 October, a two-week fashion exhibition will take place in the same place, with themes inspired by classic Hong Kong films, urban architecture, bustling street scenes and pop music, offering a spectacular audiovisual feast for the local audience.

35 units of renowned and emerging designers from the Greater Bay Area and Korea present 100+ fashion masterpieces representing both cultural heritage and artistic value

LOCAL POWER 2025 Hong Kong Fashion in Seoul brings together 35 units of renowned and emerging designers from Hong Kong and other cities of the Greater Bay Area and Korea. Together, they will present over 100 designs that represent the creativity of a new generation on the international stage. The themes of the works span iconic pop music and film culture from both regions, the unique lifestyle, the vibrant street scenes and innovative knitwear design. Through a contemporary fashion vocabulary, the event reinterprets the rich cultural heritage of Hong Kong and Korea, presenting a visual feast that blends tradition and innovation.