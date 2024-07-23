ASUS IoT Unveils Comprehensive Edge AI and AIoT Portfolio Powered by NVIDIA Jetson at Computex 2024

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2024 - ASUS IoT, the global AIoT solution provider, today announced at Computex 2024 the launch of its PE2100N-series edge AI systems, powered by NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin, and PE1101N series, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano modules. The new series, powered by the comprehensive NVIDIA Jetson Orin lineup that offers up to 275 TOPS of AI performance, provide AI developers with streamlined and effortlessly configurable systems to fulfill diverse industrial applications, including machine vision, automated guided vehicles (AGV), autonomous mobile robots (AMR), and intelligent video-analytics applications, and empowers them to process data at the edge with faster speed, stronger security, and significant cost savings — outperforming traditional cloud methods.

ASUS IoT PE2100N series: High-performance edge AI systems with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

The all-new ASUS IoT PE2100N series features a SWaP-optimized design, enduring temperatures ranging from -25°C to 70°C, and is engineered for powerful AI inferencing using the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin. The efficient and quiet fan-cooled PE2101N caters to intense processing needs in industrial applications like sorting machinery, automated optical inspection (AOI), defect inspection, and object recognition. The fanless PE2100N is designed for demanding environments such as mining and factories.

Leveraging an NVIDIA Arm-based CPU and an embedded GPU, the PE2100N series is excellent for powering energy-efficient autonomous machines. Equipped with a suite of comprehensive I/O option, including CANBus, LAN, and PoE ports, the series is ideal for traffic management, intelligent security and roadside unit applications.

For enhanced functionality, PE2100N series also offers multiple expansion capabilities, including M.2 slots for NVMe storage and 5G modules.

The PE2100N series supports the latest NVIDIA JetPack 6 software development kit (SDK), which is now production-ready with easy-to-upgrade AI compute, a greater selections of Linux distros and enhanced platform security. NVIDIA JetPack 6 also includes new Jetson Platform Services, which will soon be available with a suite of pre-built and customizable services designed to accelerate AI application development on NVIDIA Jetson Orin system-on-modules.

ASUS IoT PE1101N series: Mini, fanless edge AI systems with Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano

With ultra-compact dimensions of 130 x 90.2 x 72 mm, the latest ASUS IoT PE1101N series provides maximum versatility, allowing for easy deployment in space-constrained environments in smart cities, transportation, and manufacturing for applications such as EV chargers, pedestrian and occupant safety, and more.

PE1101N series is equipped with extensive connectivity ports for diverse industrial purposes, including CANBus, GPIO and RJ45 gigabit Ethernet for remote I/O sensing devices and extended device communications. The series also benefits from an M.2 E-key for the addition of a WiFi and Bluetooth® module, and an M.2 M-key for added storage. The wireless module ensures seamless cloud connectivity, while the external M.2 2242 NVMe with fast data transmission empowers sufficient data storage for edge computing – and is the ideal choice for an ultra-compact edge AI computing device.

Trust ASUS IoT: Comprehensive product and technical support long into the future

ASUS IoT has extensive R&D experience and a robust supply chain, offering long-term product and technical support to customers. Both PE2100N series and PE1101N series early samples will be ready from August 2024. For more information, please contact a local sales team or visit https://iot.asus.com.

