$!Brand New TV Show “AI for Humans” Officially Premieres Exploring the Limitless Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2025 - The brand-new TV show “AI for Humans” will premiere on 19 July (Saturday) at 8:30 PMon HOY TV Channel 78. This 17-episode series focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), inviting viewers to explore how AI is shaping the future and driving Hong Kong to become a global innovation and technology hub. Supported by Cyberport and hosted by Mr Nicholas Chan Hiu-Fung, BBS, MH, JP, Hong Kong Deputy to the National People’s Congress and Cyberport Board Member, the programme brings together over 70 distinguished guests. These include senior government officials, representatives from key enterprises, unicorn companies, industry leaders, startup founders, academic experts, and investors, who will discuss AI’s applications and developments across various sectors.

The series will showcase how Hong Kong leverages AI to advance smart city development, stimulate cross-industry synergy, and facilitate digital transformation across sectors. It offers viewers a comprehensive perspective on how AI is transforming urban landscapes, driving industry upgrades, and improving citizens' quality of life.

Over 70 Distinguished Guests include, but are not limited to:

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry

Mr Simon Chan Sai-Ming, Chairman of the Cyberport Board of Directors

Dr Rocky Cheng, Cyberport CEO

Ir Tony Wong Chi-kong, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy

The Hon Rosanna LAW Shuk-pui, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism

The Hon Mable CHAN, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics

Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury

Ir Victor Tai Sheung-shing, JP, Under Secretary for Housing

Mr Frank Yang Chin-Pang, Assistant Director (Property Management), Hong Kong Housing Society

Mr Duncan Yau, Legislative Council Member (Technology and Innovation Constituency)

Mr Hendrick Sin Hon-Tik, Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Funding Scheme Advisory Committee

Professor Alexander Wai Ping-Kong, President of Hong Kong Baptist University

Professor Guo Yike, Director of the Hong Kong Generative AI Research Centre

Professor Hongxia Yang, Executive Director of PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence, Associate Dean (Global Engagement) of the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences and Professor of the Department of Computing

Ir Professor Thomas Ho On-Sing, Chairman of the Construction Industry Council

Mr Alvin Kwock, CEO and Co-Founder of AIFT

Mr Guo Yong, Founder and Chairman of China Film Niannian

Dr Tao Xiaodong, Executive Director & GM of iFLYTEK Healthcare (2506 HK)

Mr Sam Kwong, Senior Director of Platform at Klook

Mr Calvin Ng, CEO of ZA Bank

... And many more.

Episode 1: Star-Studded Premiere – Hong Kong’s AI Ecosystem Unveiled

“Policy, Industry, Academia, Research, and Investment”

The highly anticipated first episode will air on 19 July 2025 (Saturday) at 8:30 PM, uncovering the intricate ecosystem of AI development in Hong Kong. The episode focuses on the collaboration between five key sectors: Policy, Industry, Academia, Research, and Investment, showcasing how these domains synergise to position Hong Kong as a leading smart city. Viewers will gain insights into how government policies are strengthening research capabilities, accelerating innovation commercialisation, and fostering a comprehensive innovation and technology ecosystem to give Hong Kong a competitive edge in the global tech race.

Episode 1 Highlights:

Prominent figures will share their visions, including Professor Sun Dong (Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Mr Simon Chan Sai-Ming (Chairman of the Cyberport Board of Directors), The Hon Rosanna LAW Shuk-pui, JP (Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism), The Hon Mable CHAN, JP ( Secretary for Transport and Logistics), Ir Victor Tai Sheung-shing, JP (Under Secretary for Housing) and Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury). In the second segment, industry leaders such as Mr Mr Calvin Ng (CEO of ZA Bank), Mr Sam Kwong (Senior Director of Platform at Klook), and Dr Tao Xiaodong (Executive Director & GM of iFLYTEK Healthcare (2506 HK)) will discuss diverse AI applications, from finance and healthcare to tourism and academia.