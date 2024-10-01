Canon Empowers Businesses to Thrive amid Elections Season with ‘Think Big’ Singapore

SINGAPORE - 1 October 2024 - Canon today announced the much-anticipated return of its annual ‘Think Big’ Leadership Business Series in Singapore, happening at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay on 29 and 30 October 2024. This year’s theme, ‘The Year of Elections – Surviving and Thriving Amid Political Change,‘ promises to be more engaging than ever, offering unique business insights to leaders seeking to navigate the complexities of a year marked by significant shifts and emerging challenges. With election outcomes potentially impacting economic trajectories, business leaders must capitalise on change to enhance their resilience and adaptability.

Attendees will also gain exclusive access to invaluable perspectives from esteemed speakers across key business and trade associations, academia and industry experts discussing topics ranging from the impact of the changing global landscape on businesses in 2025 to best practices for enhancing workplace productivity. For the first time ever, the ‘Think Big’ Series in Singapore will feature sessions conducted in Chinese, available during the afternoon on the first day of the event, opening doors to even more diverse perspectives.

“In a year marked by constant global change and disruption, businesses across Asia face unprecedented challenges. Canon’s commitment to equipping businesses with innovative solutions to stay ahead of the curve is more crucial than ever,“ said Norihiro Katagiri, Senior Vice President, Canon Singapore. “Building on the long-standing success of ‘Think Big’ Singapore, Canon’s ‘Think Big’ Series continues to offer a strategic forum that engages business leaders across the region, promoting meaningful discussions on these pressing issues, learning from industry experts, and discovering tech-driven solutions that can help them thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.”

Adapting to Change with the Power of Tech Innovation

Canon will also present a ‘Towards AI’ solutions showcase at the event, designed to empower businesses to make strategic investments in AI amidst rapid change. The showcase, which comes at a time when more than 75%[1] of companies globally are looking to adopt technologies such as AI in the next five years, will spotlight innovative AI and technological solutions for the front, main and back office through an experiential journey. Guests will be able to preview Antelope AI Genie, an advanced AI-powered solution poised to revolutionise operational efficiencies with automated content analysis, summarisation and comparison.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with other cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition, process digitalisation and smart surveillance, while witnessing firsthand how they can be leveraged to boost productivity and streamline operations across key sectors.

“We are excited to announce the return of Canon’s esteemed ‘Think Big’ Leadership Business Series. As a cornerstone event in Singapore for over a decade, we are committed to providing a platform for thought-provoking discussions and a culture of innovative showcases,“ said Vincent Low, Head of Enterprise Business, Singapore Operations, Canon Singapore. “With a diverse lineup of speakers and a focus on practical solutions, we believe that this event will equip leaders with the insights and tools needed to navigate the complexities of 2024/2025 and emerge stronger than ever.”

About The Think Big Leadership Business Series Singapore

The ‘Think Big’ Leadership Business Series addresses business challenges posed by political shifts; and explores how businesses can leverage technology to thrive in uncertain times through the tech-driven solutions showcase. This year’s event will feature a dual-language format with English and Chinese keynote addresses, and panel discussions led by Mediacorp, one of Singapore’s leading media companies. Interested participants can register for ‘Think Big’ Leadership Business Series in Singapore here. The event is open to the public, with both the panel discussions and solutions showcase accessible to all attendees.