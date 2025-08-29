Dataplugs launches Tokyo Dedicated Servers to power low‑latency workloads across Japan and Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Dataplugs announced the launch of its Tokyo Dedicated Server platform, bringing enterprisegrade bare metal performance, lowlatency connectivity, and 24/7 onsite technical support to customers targeting Japan and the wider AsiaPacific region. The new location is engineered for latencysensitive workloads and compliancefocused deployments, with a default 250Mbps BGP International bandwidth and an optional upgrade to CN2 Direct China routing for optimized access to Mainland China.



LowLatency Performance Across APAC



Built in stateoftheart Tokyo data centers, the platform delivers fast, consistent reach across Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Dataplugs’ BGPoptimized multicarrier backbone and 99.9% network uptime help ensure responsive user experiences for realtime applications.



HighSpeed Connectivity and Stability

· Default 250Mbps BGP International Bandwidth, unmetered traffic

· Optional CN2 Direct China routing for reduced latency to Mainland China

· BGP multicarrier architecture for resilience and route optimization

· 99.9% network uptime backed by redundant power and network infrastructure



Enterprise Hardware and Rapid Provisioning

· Latestgeneration Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC CPUs

· NVMe SSD storage and ECC DDR4/DDR5 memory

· Dedicated IPMI outofband management

· Preconfigured servers deploy within 1 hour



Security, Management, and Addons

· AntiDDoS protection

· Acronis Backup Service

· Web Application Firewall (WAF)

· Bandwidth Upgrades and Managed Services



Designed for Demanding Use Cases



Ideal for e-commerce, gaming, financial trading, RTC/communications, AI/ML pipelines, video streaming, and other missioncritical workloads that require consistent throughput and predictable performance in Japan and across APAC.



Executive Statement



“With our Tokyo Dedicated Servers, customers gain strategic access to Japan and the broader AsiaPacific region,” said a Dataplugs spokesperson. “The combination of default 250Mbps BGP International connectivity, an optional CN2 Direct China upgrade, and enterprise hardware gives teams the performance headroom and routing flexibility they need to scale with confidence.”



Availability and Links



Tokyo Dedicated Servers are available now. For configurations and deployment options, please visit:

Dataplugs Homepage: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/

Japan Dedicated Server: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/product/japan-dedicated-server/



