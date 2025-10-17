FEV expands portfolio with advanced robotics and bundles expertise for sustainable and economical applications

AACHEN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 16 October 2025 - Technological advances in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics are opening up new potential for commercial applications. In parallel, requirements for efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness are constantly increasing. FEV is expanding its portfolio to encompass the field of ‘advanced robotics’, offering companies from numerous industries new opportunities to further develop humanoid systems in a targeted manner, integrate them into products, and leverage value creation potential.

With this newly created offering, FEV is bundling its expertise in vehicle development, software, AI, and strategic consulting. The goal of the innovation leader is to support customers with forward-looking technologies along the entire value chain. The offer ranges from strategic market and technology consulting to the development of business models and benchmarking, to the development of cost-optimized hardware and software, and industrial integration.

“With ‘advanced robotics,‘ we are creating a link between cutting-edge robot technologies and real business applications,“ said Benjamin Knobloch, Principal at FEV Consulting. “Our integrated approach combines strategic consulting and technical expertise, enabling us to support our customers along the entire value chain.” Various studies and projects have given FEV extensive experience in the field of humanoid robots. In addition, the company has its own humanoid robot, which is used to test applications in simulation and reality.

“We are building up comprehensive expertise in the field of humanoid robots, which flows directly into our clients’ consulting and implementation projects,“ said Dr. Hagen Wegner, Director at FEV Consulting. With this combined expertise, FEV supports manufacturers in the development of humanoid robots, users in their implementation, and suppliers in entering this new industry.

For more information, visit: www.fev-consulting.com/advanced-robotics. This press release is available for download at: https://fev.group/8a66e3

