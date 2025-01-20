An Exclusive Collaboration of Iconic Artistic IPs by Talented Artists from the Greater Bay Area, Celebrating Chinese Culture with Prosperity and Joy

Distinguished guests including Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (middle), Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office (third from left), curator Mr. Gary Mok (first from right), artists Ms. Sanchia Lau (first from left) and Mr. Ray Chan (second from right), Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of GEG (third from right) and Ms. Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail of GEG (second from left), honored the opening ceremony of the Boom and Bloom Exhibition with their presence.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - Today, Galaxy Entertainment Group (”GEG”) proudly unveiled the Boom and Bloom Exhibition, which has transformed the GalaxyArt, located within Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxurious integrated resort (Galaxy Macau), into an artistic paradise. The exhibition brings together leading artistic talents from the Greater Bay Area and exclusively debuts the collaborative creations of two iconic IPs by Shenzhen based artist Ray Chan and Macau based artist Sanchia Lau. Curated by renowned Hong Kong art advocate Gary Mok, this vibrant art journey seamlessly blends creativity with Chinese cultural traditions, offering blessings of prosperity and joy for the festive season. This exhibition is supported by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Macao Government Tourism Office. The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of Tourism Product and Events Department of the Macao Government Tourism Office. Also, in attendance were curator Mr. Gary Mok, Shenzhen based artist Ray Chan, and Macau based artist, Macau Cultural Ambassador Sanchia Lau, Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group (”GEG”) and Ms. Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail of GEG, celebrating together the launching of the remarkable exhibition. Adding to the day’s festivities, the artists hosted an engaging workshop with students from local universities, sharing not only their creative concepts and inspirations but also their IP’s collaborations across different fields. Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Hazel Wong remarked: “Through our ongoing commitment to promoting local Macau talents and introducing international artists, GalaxyArt strives to foster cultural and artistic innovation and exchange within the Greater Bay Area through our ‘Culture + Art’ initiatives. The Boom and Bloom Exhibition showcases the creativity of a new generation of artists from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau. In this auspicious time of renewal, we are thrilled to present this extraordinary artistic journey of Chinese culture, offering Macau locals and global visitors alike an inspiring start to 2025”. As the Chinese New Year approaches, The Boom and Bloom Exhibition emerges as a highlight of Galaxy Macau’s New Year celebrations. Curator Gary Mok has creatively transformed the 6,500-square-foot GalaxyArt into a traditional Chinese garden, complete with signature architectural features, vibrant plants, and colorful blooms. This serene and meandering landscape serves as the backdrop for the debut collaboration between Sanchia Lau’s Wishing Doll and Ray Chan’s Shake Money Tree.

At the opening ceremony, the curator and two artists expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Macao SAR government and GEG for their generous support. Ray Chan shared the artistic vision behind their collaboration, blending pop art with trends popular among young people to reinterpret traditional Chinese New Year blessings. He remarked, “This is not just a visual and artistic feast; it’s a journey of cultural heritage.” Sanchia Lau introduced a new series of blessing-themed characters created for the exhibition, explaining, “The combination of the money tree and wish doll represents love and wealth.” Gary Mok highlighted GEG’s exemplary role in supporting the arts, noting that the exhibition offers both visual appeal and entertainment, benefiting artists and art enthusiasts alike. Ray Chan’s Shake Money Tree centers around a fortune-attracting pine tree, symbolizing the harmonious coexistence of wealth and nature while emphasizing the importance of financial management. Designed as a roly-poly toy, it inspires young people to maintain a positive mindset and embrace hope and aspirations in life. Meanwhile, Sanchia Lau’s Wishing Doll reflects a profound understanding of the pursuit of dreams. Together, their works merge auspicious Chinese symbols with modern design, sparking a compelling dialogue between tradition and contemporary art that resonates deeply with younger audiences. The exhibition features three specially commissioned thematic artworks premiering in Macau, alongside five captivating creations from the Shake Money Tree series. The three exclusive designs, known for their intricate craftsmanship and auspicious symbolism, are particularly noteworthy: “Joy and Glory” is inspired by precious jewels and metals, featuring large, lustrous “pearls” and glittering “gold ingots” that symbolize opulence and blessings for a prosperous year ahead. “Boom and Bloom” is an interactive installation that brings the Shake Money Tree to life. Guests can shake the golden tree to release symbolic gold ingots, attracting endless prosperity. Meanwhile, “A Propitious Omen” embodies the concepts of love and prosperity, with the lotus — the symbol of Macau — adding a unique touch and representing fortune and harmony for the new year.

Throughout the exhibition, GalaxyArt transforms into a dazzling artistic paradise. Guests can explore the newly launched art boutique, showcasing limited-edition collectibles and exclusive merchandise inspired by the artists’ creations. The exhibition also features interactive photo zones and regular art workshops, offering a vibrant experience for visitors of all ages.

GEG upholds its “Culture + Art” philosophy, actively fostering artistic exchange within the Greater Bay Area and establishing GalaxyArt as a premier hub for contemporary art and interactive experiences. Since its opening in July 2021, GalaxyArt has hosted an impressive array of solo and group exhibitions, featuring art talents from Macau, Hong Kong, and international artists. Spanning a variety of art forms and themes, these exhibitions have included live mural painting by resident artists, immersive digital art installations, cinematic photography, and large-scale installations. GalaxyArt has become a cornerstone of GEG’s commitment to advancing art and culture, while also playing a pivotal role in supporting the Macao SAR Government’s initiatives to promote the diversified development of the city’s tourism industry.