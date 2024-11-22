HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - The spirit of Christmas has come alive at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct! Welcome to ChristmasVille, the tranquil village that bursts into life every Christmas, igniting your inner holiday spirit. From today to 2 January, join our larger-than-life monsters from the village as they take you on a stroll through their beautiful evergreen cove and decorated homes. To add even more festive cheer to your holiday, meet Santa Claus in the cosy comforts of his Grotto or join one of our captivating workshops to create a bespoke furry monster gift for you and your loved ones. What’s more, you can immerse yourself in festive dining and exclusive Christmas shopping rewards at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct, with mesmerising extra benefits for eligible Mastercard cardholders.

Experience the endless wonder of a place that fills the city with the heartfelt magic of a unique Christmas village.

Discover our ChristmasVille Monsters and Exclusive Festive Treats at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct

Make sure to set aside plenty of time to explore all the festive stops, where delightful surprises are waiting at every turn. Meet your favourite characters, each with a distinct personality, and embrace the Christmas spirit as you discover everything this enchanting celebration has to offer!