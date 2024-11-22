HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - The spirit of Christmas has come alive at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct! Welcome to ChristmasVille, the tranquil village that bursts into life every Christmas, igniting your inner holiday spirit. From today to 2 January, join our larger-than-life monsters from the village as they take you on a stroll through their beautiful evergreen cove and decorated homes. To add even more festive cheer to your holiday, meet Santa Claus in the cosy comforts of his Grotto or join one of our captivating workshops to create a bespoke furry monster gift for you and your loved ones. What’s more, you can immerse yourself in festive dining and exclusive Christmas shopping rewards at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct, with mesmerising extra benefits for eligible Mastercard cardholders.
Experience the endless wonder of a place that fills the city with the heartfelt magic of a unique Christmas village.
Discover our ChristmasVille Monsters and Exclusive Festive Treats at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct
Make sure to set aside plenty of time to explore all the festive stops, where delightful surprises are waiting at every turn. Meet your favourite characters, each with a distinct personality, and embrace the Christmas spirit as you discover everything this enchanting celebration has to offer!
Discover Our Festive Gift Set and Goodies at the Merchandise Shop
Explore the enchanting sights of ChristmasVille and don’t miss the festive shopping. Our charming boutique offers the season’s trendiest accessories—Festive Furry Charms complete with a personalised initial tag. Pair these with the exclusive Pacific Place HK$500 Christmas Gift Card for the ultimate holiday gift set, perfect for family and friends.
Location: Jolly Jingles Souvenirs (Level L1, near lululemon)
Opening hours: 10am – 10pm
ChristmasVille is welcoming you with myriad festive activities and surprises. Tickets for Santa’s Grotto and workshops are available on a first-come, first-served basis, check out our website at http://christmas2024.pacificplace.com.hk/en. All proceeds from the tickets will be donated to “Operation Santa Claus” to share the joy of Christmas with people in need.
A Heartwarming Reunion with Santa Claus
Santa Claus is back to spread joy and laughter in Santa’s Grotto, which has been decorated by the village’s very own whimsical duo Sparky and Buzz. Capture your magic moment with Santa in a festive-framed photo and get a special sweet treat to take home. Make this Christmas season extra memorable by stopping by to share your dreams with Santa, who is eager to hear them all!
Explore Creative Craftsmanship in Exciting Family-friendly Workshops
Unleash your creativity this Christmas season with hands-on workshops at Crafty Lodge, where participants can choose to craft a variety of monster-themed gifts for the festive season, all led by Master Wrap, a passionate local artisan who embraces surprises and smiles. Enjoy the delights of creation with your loved ones at Pacific Place, where the holiday spirit inspires lasting memories.
Enjoy Enchanting Shopping Rewards
Expect some incredible Christmas shopping rewards this season as you indulge in the festive spirit and discover the perfect gifts for yourself and everyone on your list. Earn extra rewards when you shop with eligible Mastercard cards issued from Mainland China and Hong Kong. Stay tuned and check out the latest details at https://christmas2024.pacificplace.com.hk/en.
