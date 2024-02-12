$!Golden Resources Unveils HK$1 Billion Investment to Transform Hirafu Grand Centro into Hokkaido Niseko’s New Retailtainment Destination

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - Golden Resources Development International Limited today announces its HK$1 billion ambitious plan to transform more than 250,000 square meters of acquired land and properties in Hokkaido’s Niseko into Hirafu Grand Centro, a game-changing retailtainment destination over the next decade. Project Hir@fu, the initiative’s pilot phase, will launch seven new restaurants in Niseko for the 2024 holiday season, followed by an additional dozen restaurants and eight retail establishments by the end of 2025.

Hirafu Grand Centro, conveniently located within a 10-minute walk from Grand Hirafu, offers easy access to the four major ski resorts comprising Niseko United Ski Resort. Capitalizing on the burgeoning global wellness market, projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2024 with an annual growth rate of 5%-10%, Hirafu Grand Centro aims to support and elevate Japanese après-ski culture. The development will integrate lifestyle and wellness-oriented offerings and experiences, catering to a like-minded audience both domestically and internationally.

With the Hokkaido Shinkansen expected to open in Kutchan-cho at the end of 2034, Hirafu Grand Centro is poised to become a premier destination in the region. The improved accessibility provided by the Shinkansen will significantly boost tourism, allowing Hirafu Grand Centro to capitalize on increased visitor numbers. The project will not only enhance the existing vibrant atmosphere of Hirafu but also create a dynamic lifestyle hub, further solidifying Niseko’s position as a world-class destination. This strategic development will contribute to the long-term economic growth of the area, creating jobs and attracting further investment, ultimately transforming Hirafu into a thriving year-round destination.