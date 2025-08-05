Government-Private Sector-Civil Society Unite with Global Experts to Accelerate Green Transition Propelling Thailand Toward Low-Carbon Society

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 August 2025 - SCG organized the ESG Symposium 2025 under the concept “ GREEN BREAKTHROUGH AMID THE PERFECT STORM ” at SCG Headquarters, Bangkok. The event drew over 300 participants comprising key stakeholders driving Green Transition from government, private sector, civil society, and world-class experts who gathered to brainstorm and advance crucial collaboration for transitioning Thailand and the ASEAN region toward a fair and sustainable low-carbon society.

The symposium facilitated policy and practical exchanges on two fundamental agendas that serve as critical keys to the transition, working together to reach conclusions for driving the low-carbon society forward: 1) Energy Transition aimed at elevating energy systems to align with Net Zero targets, and 2) Just Transition for SMEs creating opportunities for small and medium enterprises to genuinely access ESG mechanisms.

The forum was honored by global leaders including Mr. Koji Sato – President and CEO, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mr. David McLachlan-Karr – Regional Director, UN Development Coordination Office (DCO), Asia-Pacific, and researchers from MIT including Dr. Sai Ravela – Principal Research Scientist, Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences (EAPS), MIT and Prof. Miho Mazereeuw – Director of MIT Climate Mission and Director of Urban Risk Lab, MIT, alongside Dr. ​Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, who presented approaches for adaptation, building resilience, and enhancing Thailand’s long-term competitiveness.

ESG Symposium 2025 represents a collaborative platform where all sectors join forces to accelerate the creation of a sustainable regional future, connecting environmental objectives with economic opportunities and preparing ASEAN to address a rapidly changing world.

