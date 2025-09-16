Jennings Unveils Its Experience Center: A Tactile, Design-Driven Approach to Laminate Selection

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 September 2025 - Jennings Trading Enterprise Pte Ltd has officially opened its new Experience Center at Kranji Green, Singapore. More than just a showcase of laminates, this thoughtfully curated space is designed to reinvent the laminate selection journey through a more tactile and immersive selection journey.

Since opening to the public in February 2025, the Experience Center at 28 Kranji Loop, #02-01 Kranji Green has welcomed a steady flow of visitors looking to explore materials in a design-led environment.



Rethinking the Showroom Experience



Unlike traditional showrooms, the Jennings Experience Center is centered around personalised consultation. Each walk-in customer is greeted by a dedicated indoor sales consultant who guides them through the laminate selection process—ensuring every choice is tailored and thoughtful.



Whether you’re renovating your home or designing a commercial space, the experience is crafted to feel intuitive, inspiring, and stress-free.



Thoughtful Design for a Seamless Browsing Experience



From the moment a visitor enters, the layout is structured to make navigation effortless. Laminates are categorised by design type: solid colours, woodgrains, stone, and more, making it easier to compare options and visualise combinations.



Standout features include oval-shaped panels that make browsing woodgrain and stone-inspired laminates intuitive, an L-shaped shelving wall displaying various wood tones, and a café-style seating area to encourage relaxed discussion. Pull-out panels allow customers to view full laminate sheets, crucial for evaluating grain flow, scale, and texture in full form.



An Extensive Collection of Laminate Samples on Display



The Experience Center houses Jennings’ full range of high pressure laminates, including solids, woodgrains, stones, industrial cement textures, and digitally printed rattan and fluted designs. Visitors can explore finishes like Super Matt, Clean Touch, Easy Touch, and Baby Touch, all presented as physical laminate samples for hands-on evaluation.



A highlight of the space is the new 2025/2027 Designers’ Collection, featuring extended 10-foot laminates and surfaces inspired by natural elements. These fresh additions respond directly to current interior trends and have been developed with both residential and commercial applications in mind.



Designed for Homeowners and Industry Professionals Alike



The Experience Center caters to a broad spectrum of visitors: homeowners planning renovations, interior designers seeking new material palettes, architects developing design schemes, carpenters and contractors sourcing reliable surface materials.



Each walk-in customer has access to material recommendations tailored to their project style. In addition to showroom consultations, Jennings offers laminate sample deliveries and technical support to ensure a smooth selection experience for both residential and commercial projects.



Exploring Design Possibilities Through Collaboration



Jennings continues to collaborate with interior design firms, boutique architecture studios, and carpentry workshops across Singapore. Many of these partners incorporate Jennings’ laminates into show flats, boutique retail, and custom residential interiors. Through these ongoing collaborations, the brand remains closely connected to evolving market demands, including the use of materials like metal laminates in high-contrast modern interiors.



Integrating Technology into the Showroom Experience



While the current focus is on the tactile experience, Jennings is exploring the integration of interactive digital displays in collaboration with a software partner. Once implemented, these features will enable customers to visualise laminate applications in simulated room settings, enhancing their decision-making process.



Curated Events and Promotions for a Personalised Launch



Rather than opting for a conventional grand opening, Jennings has chosen a more curated approach. Private previews have been held for interior design firms to provide early access to the new collection and showroom features. Customers can also expect exclusive giveaways and promotions through the company’s Instagram channel in the coming weeks.



Catering to the Evolving Needs of Singapore’s Design Community



The Experience Center provides an interactive space for material selection, complete with full-sized kitchen displays and areas to mix and match solid colours. Customers can examine laminate samples in realistic applications, assisting them in making informed decisions for various design choices, such as minimalist kitchen setups or wood feature walls in living rooms.



Looking Ahead: Future Growth and Brand Vision



While there are currently no regional expansion plans, Jennings is open to establishing additional experience centres locally in response to customer demand. The long-term vision is to evolve into a lifestyle-driven laminate brand, merging material innovation with design content across both digital and physical platforms.



With this new Experience Center, Jennings aims to not only expand its market reach but also to reposition itself as a brand that delivers thoughtful design experiences, whether through tactile laminate samples, future-forward tech integrations, or versatile offerings like marble laminates for modern interiors.









Hashtag: #Jennings

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.