Jupiter Neurosciences Launches Nugevia™ Website and Opens Pre-Orders for Groundbreaking Longevity Supplements

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 August 2025 - Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (”Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and advancing science-based consumer health solutions, today announced a pivotal expansion of its dual-path business model with the launch of its dedicated Nugevia™ e-commerce website, www.nugevia.com, and the opening of pre-orders for its first three nutraceutical supplements: Nugevia™ GLO, Nugevia™ PWR, and Nugevia™ MND. The products are available for purchase via subscription or as a one-time order, with shipping scheduled to begin this Fall.

Leveraging Clinical Science to Create a Commercial Advantage through Consumer Health

The Nugevia product line is founded on Jupiter’s patented JOTROL™ resveratrol delivery platform which demonstrated a nine-fold increase in bioavailability in Phase I clinical trials. By capitalizing on this clinical data, Jupiter is introducing pharmaceutical-grade science to the longevity marketplace. The Company is strategically executing a dual-path business model that simultaneously advances its CNS therapeutic programs while capturing value in the $8 trillion and rapidly growing global longevity and wellness market.

--> Nugevia™ GLO promotes skin vitality and cellular defense by combining JOTROL™ with NovaSOL® Astaxanthin, targeting the expanding “beauty-from-within” market.

--> Nugevia™ PWR enhances mitochondrial health, endurance, and recovery by combining JOTROL™ with highly bioavailable NovaSOL® CoQ10.

--> Nugevia™ MND supports memory, focus, and cognitive resilience through a unique pairing of JOTROL™ and NovaSOL® Curcumin, addressing neuroinflammation and oxidative stress.

“The launch of Nugevia™ represents a pivotal inflection point for Jupiter Neurosciences,“ said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “We are leveraging the culmination of decades of CNS research and our clinically validated JOTROL™ technology to establish a new, capital-efficient growth engine by giving consumers access to clinically validated wellness products. Launching the Nugevia website and enabling pre-orders is a significant milestone we have looked forward to for several years, and investors should view this as a powerful step forward in our strategy to build a diversified and sustainable business that complements and supports the research and development of our pharmaceutical pipeline.”

A Capital-Efficient Growth Strategy

The Nugevia launch serves as the foundation of a new commercial channel that directly complements the Company’s clinical development programs. By building a premium consumer longevity product line rooted in clinical science, the Company is creating a near-term revenue stream that supports ongoing R&D and enhances financial flexibility.

Introducing Nugevia™ Brand Ambassadors

Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sörenstam and NBA legend Chris Webber have been named as our first two Nugevia™ brand ambassadors. Both bring global visibility and credibility, reinforcing our brand alignment with high performance, healthy aging, and scientific innovation.

Availability

Pre-orders for Nugevia™ GLO, PWR, and MND are now available at www.nugevia.com. Consumers can choose flexible subscription options or one-time purchases, with product delivery starting in Fall 2025.

https://jupiterneurosciences.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jupiterneurosciences/

https://x.com/jupiterneuro