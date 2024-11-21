$!Lexus Asia Celebrates Celebrity Chef Alvin Leung’s Protégé in The Maverick Academy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 – Lexus Asia celebrates Chef Yuda Bustara, the inaugural winner of The Maverick Academy, an innovative culinary competition series hosted by Lexus Asia and AR Asia Production that made its debut on Netflix on 8th November. Chef Yuda’s demonstration of excellence, innovation, and personalised culinary creations in the show aligns with the Lexus brand’s dedication of creating amazing experiences. His culinary prowess, combined with these qualities, earned him the top spot in the competition.

Under the discerning eyes of a distinguished panel of mentors, including Chef Pam Soontornyanakij and Chef Michael Bonacini, the contestants faced a series of demanding challenges designed to push their skills, creativity, and entrepreneurial potential to the limit. From individual signature dish challenges to team challenges, the contestants battled fiercely for the chance to become the first-ever Top Scholar.

Chef Yuda Bustara victory

Chef Yuda Bustara, an Indonesian celebrity chef and host, emerged victorious amongst 8 contestants, claiming the title of Top Scholar and securing a coveted mentorship and business partnership with the internationally acclaimed Demon Chef Alvin Leung.

Yuda started his three-month traineeship at LUMA in November. LUMA, the first Asia Pacific restaurant by Mastercard in partnership with Hong Kong’s leading culinary group, LUBUDS, showcases international talent and served as the filming location for the finale of The Maverick Academy.

Driven by a desire to share his love for Indonesian cuisine with the world, Yuda embarked on a mission to make authentic Indonesian flavours accessible to a global audience. In 2015, he started his now successful YouTube channel where he shares simple and healthy recipes. The platform has gained massive popularity over the years with over 560,000 subscribers. Reflecting on his win, Yuda shared, “I’m honoured to be the winner of the first season of The Maverick Academy. The entire journey has been an incredible opportunity to push my creativity, connect with talented chefs, and share my vision on a larger stage.”

Yuda’s path to victory was not without its challenges. Facing a rocky start and the threat of elimination in the first episode, he demonstrated determination to adapt and improve. He consistently impressed the judges with his people skills, ability to create harmonious flavour profiles, and an unwavering focus on delivering extraordinary dining experiences.

Known for his charm and disposition, Yuda showcased a profound understanding of exceptional hospitality throughout the show, reflecting the values at the heart of the Lexus brand. His leadership during the team challenge wasn’t just about creating delicious dishes, but prioritising the individual needs and preferences of each guest; meticulously tailoring a meaningful dining experience. Chef Alvin even commended him on his charismatic presentation of his group’s curated menu for Lexus VIPs.

Lexus’ commitment to delivering elevated experiences

Lexus, driven by the commitment to deliver amazing experiences, continues to provide elevated culinary experiences in Singapore, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. Whilst The Maverick Academy is filmed across the region, each market crafted personalised experiences specifically curated to the needs and preferences of their guests.

Lexus Singapore introduced new gastronomical experiences with the reopening of their Lexus Boutique on 12th November, engaging the senses, notably an exclusive Lexus Aichi Miso Cake made in collaboration with Pâtisserie CLE. Meanwhile, Lexus Thailand hosted their exclusive “Lexus Refined Dining Experience” partnering with Mott 32, one of the most-awarded Chinese restaurant brands in the world, to provide a fresh take on modern Chinese cuisine. In Indonesia, Lexus has teamed up with locally renowned chefs to host a one-of-a-kind culinary journey within their limited-access brand space IMMERSION. Lexus Vietnam, in similar inspiration, worked with local chefs and influencers to celebrate the rich flavours of Vietnam to showcase authentic local culinary discoveries. Other markets offer interactive culinary workshops highlighting Lexus’ appreciation for craftmanship and innovation.

These carefully crafted culinary experiences highlight Lexus’ commitment to delivering elevated experiences, aligning perfectly with Lexus’ persistent pursuit of authenticity and hospitality for automotive and beyond.

The culinary series celebrates and supports both aspiring chefs, as well as inspiring chefs and viewers alike to embark on their own culinary journeys. Fans can watch the 5-episode series on Netflix here.

To know more about Lexus and The Maverick Academy, please go to lexusasia.com/culinary/maverickacademy.

