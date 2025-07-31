PERSOLKELLY Evolves into PERSOL, Strengthening Regional Alignment and Scale

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Asia Pacific’s leading HR solutions provider, PERSOLKELLY, has officially rebranded as PERSOL, unifying its operations across 13 markets under one cohesive brand from today. This marks a major milestone in the company’s regional growth and strengthens its position as a modern, tech-forward workforce solutions partner.

The rebrand retires the Kelly name after years of successful collaboration, bringing all PERSOLKELLY-branded businesses under one scalable, region-wide identity. It offers clients and jobseekers a more seamless experience – while preserving the trusted local teams and relationships that remain at the heart of our success.

With Asia Pacific having contributed an impressive 60% of global economic growth last year[1], PERSOL is well positioned to continue bridging the region’s workforce needs with high quality employment opportunities. From automation and demographic shifts to rising demand for skillsets in technology and sustainability, the way we work is changing, and PERSOL is designed to help organisations and professionals respond with clarity and confidence.

In Malaysia, underemployment among emerging executives and young professionals remains a key challenge, driven by a persistent gap between graduate skillsets and market expectations.[2] This disconnect between education and employability continues to impact both employers and jobseekers. PERSOL’s solutions – from career readiness programmes to demand-driven hiring – are designed to bridge this divide and support young talent in transitioning into future-ready careers.

“Over the years, we’ve built trusted client relationships and deep local expertise under the PERSOLKELLY name, expanding our business across the APAC region to help businesses and professionals meet emerging workforce challenges,“ said Brian Sim, Managing Director and Country Head, PERSOL Malaysia.

“Becoming PERSOL reflects how far we’ve come – and where we’re going. It unifies our strengths under one brand, allowing us to scale smarter, deliver consistently, and innovate faster,“ he added.