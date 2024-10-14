Shopee Affiliates Drive Brand Success: One Million Videos Generated & 4X Livestream Growth in 10.10 Brands Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 14 October 2024 - Shopee Affiliates were a key success driver for brands as trusted livestreamers and content creators generated close to one million Shopee Videos during Shopee Malaysia’s 10.10 Brands Festival—a 34X increase compared to a typical day, driving overall sales growth for Shopee Mall brands on the platform. As a whole, new and existing Shopee Mall brands experienced a total of 8X growth uplift, and 6X increase in orders, when compared to an average day as Shopee Affiliates continues to help local brands grow through interactive content and personal shopping experience.

Top brands featured by Shopee Affiliates included SKINTIFIC, Glad2Glow, Panda Eyes, Dr. Cardin, and Masdora, based on order volume.

New brands on Shopee Mall participating in Shopee Malaysia’s 10.10 Brands Festival for the first time saw their sales grow 36X when compared to an average day. These brands also saw their campaign day orders increase by 13X, fueled by increased Shopee’s commitment to Lowest Price Guaranteed, exclusive promotions, and high visibility through Shopee’s in-app features, such as Shopee Live and Shopee Video, and support from Shopee Affiliates.

“This 10.10, Shopee Live has showcased its capability as a strategic hub for sellers to interact better with consumers as we see a 2X uplift of brands livestreaming during 10.10 as compared to an average day. Over 25 million Shopee Live vouchers and more than 21 million Shopee Coins were claimed during the campaign period, attributable to increased user engagements on livestream. We are also thrilled to report that Shopee has helped Malaysians save more than RM70 million through enticing platform- and store-wide vouchers,” said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia.

Shopee also observed a growing consumer interest in women’s fashion and beauty products, with Health & Beauty, Home & Living, and Groceries & Pets leading in spending this 10.10. Top product categories included skincare products, home improvement tools, and supplements, while top searches featured power banks, sandals, blouses, slippers, and mobile phone accessories.

Shopee’s 10.10 Brands Festival has once again highlighted its commitment to empowering brands and driving substantial sales growth. The event provided a dynamic platform for local and international brands to connect with consumers, showcase their products, and maximize their reach. Shopee is dedicated to fostering a vibrant e-commerce ecosystem in Malaysia, supporting brands in their growth journeys, and enhancing the overall shopping experience for consumers.