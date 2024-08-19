OCK secures 3 new data centre contracts worth RM32.5 million

SHAH ALAM – OCK Group Berhad, a telecommunications network solutions provider & regional towerco, announced that its subsidiary EI Power Technologies Sdn Bhd, has secured 3 new data centre backup power solutions contracts valued at RM32.5 million.

Under the scope of the contracts, OCK will be tasked to supply, deliver, install, test and commission underground storage tank and fuel distribution system, including cabling works for data centre backup power system solutions. The system aims to provide a critical energy lifeline for backup generators during unscheduled power disruptions by ensuring a consistent fuel supply which is crucial for data centres to maintain uninterrupted operations amidst power outages.

OCK Group managing director Datuk Wira Sam Ooi Chin Khoon commented, “As part of our strategic efforts to enhance our income streams, these newly secured contracts serve as a strong testament to OCK’s capability in delivering a broad spectrum of solutions. By exploring new avenues, we continue to position ourselves for sustained growth and expanded income opportunities. Given the momentum for new data centre projects, we foresee a strong surge in demand for this segment in the near future. We intend to leverage our proven capabilities in this field to continuously grow this business segment. In addition, we are also tendering for fibre network connectivity projects for data centre as well.”