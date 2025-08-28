Paragon Globe posts sharply higher revenue, net profit for first quarter

PETALING JAYA: Property developer Paragon Globe Bhd recorded revenue of RM55.6 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1’26), more than double the RM23 million in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting continued earnings momentum from its property development division.

Net profit attributable to shareholders surged to RM15.9 million compared to RM5.7 million in Q1’25, marking a 178.2% year-on-year increase.

Gross profit margin strengthened to 50.1% from 44.0% a year earlier.

The improved performance was primarily driven by revenue recognition from land sales in Desa Cemerlang, Johor, as well as sales of detached factories and shop offices at Pekan Nanas.

The property development division generated RM55.6 million in revenue and RM23.6 million in profit before tax, compared to RM22.9 million and RM9.6 million, respectively, in the same period last year.

Executive chairman Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng said the company began FY26 with a strong set of results that reinforce the underlying resilience of its property development business.

“The revenue growth and improved profitability reflect steady demand for our industrial and commercial offerings, while also demonstrating the value of our strategic landbank in Johor.

“Moving forward, we will continue to build on this momentum by advancing our pipeline of residential, commercial and industrial projects, while embedding sustainability across all developments. Our goal is to deliver consistent value to our shareholders and stakeholders as Johor cements its role as a key growth hub for Malaysia,“ he said in a statement.

As Paragon Globe enters FY26, the group remains confident of its growth prospects amid Malaysia’s steady economic environment and Johor’s rising prominence.

Transformative infrastructure initiatives such as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link) and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone are expected to drive increased cross-border investment flows and strengthen demand for residential and industrial properties.

The group is also advancing its upcoming projects, including Calia Residences by Paragon Globe in Danga Bay, The Iconic by Paragon Globe in Johor Bahru city centre and its first landed mixed-use township, Kensington Parkview by Paragon Globe, in Iskandar Puteri.

In parallel, Paragon Globe continues to prioritise sustainability through its collaboration with GreenRE Sdn Bhd and partnerships with financial institutions, delivering certified green developments that meet evolving market expectations.

“Our focus remains on disciplined execution, timely delivery of projects and sustainable development. With Johor’s property market set for long-term expansion, Paragon Globe is well-positioned to capture these opportunities and sustain growth throughout FY26,” Tan said.