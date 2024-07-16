Powerwell Holdings appoints Soh Wei Wei as ED

KUALA LUMPUR: Powerwell Holdings Bhd (PHB) appointed Soh Wei Wei as the new executive director for sales and marketing.

Soh joined PHB in 2006 as a marketing executive. In this role, he oversaw the execution of strategic marketing plans, managed marketing budgets, and ensured seamless sales and marketing operations across the company’s projects.

In 2012, Soh was promoted to the sales and marketing director position, where he focused on expanding PHB’s market presence in Malaysia and the Indochina region.

He established and led a dedicated marketing team, driving significant growth in these markets. His efforts have been critical in securing key projects and strengthening PHB’s market position.

PHB executive director Catherine Wong said Soh’s extensive experience and strategic vision in sales and marketing have been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and market expansion.

“Soh’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and underscores our focus on achieving excellence and innovation in all our endeavours,” she said in a statement.

PHB recently made significant strides in the data centre sector, a rapidly growing industry in Malaysia.

With major projects in regions like Johor, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, the company is capitalising on the increasing demand for robust data infrastructure driven by digital transformation and cloud services.

Malaysia’s strategic location, strong governmental support, and modern telecommunications infrastructure have positioned it as a prime destination for data centre investments.

As an executive director, Soh continues to lead PHB’s sales and marketing initiatives using a strategic and customer-focused approach.

His expertise in market strategy, customer relationship management, and business development has been vital in achieving PHB’s sales targets and expanding its global footprint.

“I am honoured to assume this new role. I will continue to drive our strategic sales and marketing initiatives, enhance customer relationships, and explore new market opportunities to solidify PHB’s position as a leader in the electrical solutions industry.

“I am committed to working closely with our talented team to achieve PHB’s ambitious growth targets and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders,“ Soh said.