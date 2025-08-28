RHB Bank’s second-quarter net profit rises to RM803.5 million

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Bank Bhd posted a higher net profit of RM803.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q2’25), up 11.2% from RM722.31 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue rose to RM4.50 billion in the quarter under review from RM4.42 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

For the first half of 2025 (H1’25), the group’s net profit increased by 7% to RM1.55 billion from RM1.45 billion, while its revenue edged up to RM8.89 billion versus RM8.82 billion previously.

Group managing director/group CEO Datuk Mohd Rashid Mohamad, said the first half of 2025 was marked by global uncertainties and industry headwinds.

“Despite this, RHB remained resilient in delivering performance with sustained growth, lower expected credit loss, and disciplined cost management. Our domestic loan growth tracked well with the industry, supported by sound asset quality. These results underscore our strength and position us well to capture new growth avenues in the months ahead,” he said.

The group noted that its year-on-year (y-o-y) improvement was mainly due to lower allowance for credit losses and higher net funding income, offset by lower non-fund-based income, higher operating expenses, higher tax expense and higher share of loss in associates.

Net fund-based income increased by 5.3% to RM2.99 billion y-o-y, supported by gross loans and financing growth of 5.9%, it said.

Additionally, net allowance for credit losses was lower at RM195.2 million, primarily due to reduced credit losses on loans and financing.

The group’s total assets rose 1.1% from December 2024 to RM353.6 billion as at June 30, 2025, while net assets per share stood at RM7.66, with shareholders’ equity at RM33.4 billion.

Gross loans and financing expanded 5.9% y-o-y to RM241.4 billion, driven mainly by growth in mortgage, corporate, commercial and auto finance.

“Customer deposits increased by 4.4% y-o-y to RM250.9 billion, driven by growth in money market time deposits (16.2%), current account and savings account (Casa) balances (5.1%) and fixed deposits (1.8%). Casa composition stood at 28.3% as at June 30, 2025,” it said.

On outlook, RHB said it remains cautiously optimistic for the remainder of the year.

The group added that it remains focused on executing the PROGRESS27 three-year strategic roadmap, under which it aspires to be the best in service, achieve high profitability and be recognised as a responsible and purposeful bank. – Bernama