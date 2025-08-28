Selangor confident SIBS 2025 transaction value will exceed last year’s RM13 billion

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government is optimistic Selangor International Business Summit 2025 (SIBS 2025) will achieve transaction value that exceeds that of last year’s edition.

Selangor State Exco for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han said SIBS 2024 recorded transaction value of RM13 billion, nearly double the initial target of RM7 billion.

“But the ninth edition’s aim is not only transaction value but also sector promotion, which includes AI, aerospace, semiconductors, care economy and positioning Selangor Aeropark,“ he told reporters at SIBS 2025 launch today.

Ng said that under the new Care Economy, 60 companies are participating in this year’s SIBS.

“Participants in the Care Economy sector are mainly from Malaysia, with others from Asean countries and Europe. For example, a new exhibitor this year is a training school for cabin crew,“ he shared.

The Selangor state government, in launching SIBS 2025, announced a stronger focus on regional collaboration, economic resilience and inclusive growth.

The four-day summit will take place from Oct 8 to 11 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Entering its ninth year, the SIBS has grown into one of the most prominent platforms for trade, investment and innovation in the region, thereby strengthening Selangor’s role as a key gateway to the Southeast Asian market.

Ng said that in the face of global uncertainty, regional unity has become more crucial than ever.

“We are operating in an increasingly unpredictable global environment. This makes it even more important for Asean economies to stand together, united, forward-looking and resilient,“ he said.

“Selangor is committed to playing a leading role in fostering deeper regional partnerships, both at the government and business levels.”

Ng emphasised Selangor’s readiness to act as a subnational driver of economic diplomacy, leveraging its strategic location, modern infrastructure and diversified economy to connect provinces, states and cities across Asean.

SIBS 2025 will feature six major event components – Selangor International F&B Expo; Selangor Investment and Industrial Park Expo; Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention; Selangor Asean Business Conference; Selangor Aerospace Summit; and Selangor International Care Summit.

This year’s edition marks the debut of the Selangor International Care Summit, an initiative led by Selangor Executive Councillor for Women and Family Empowerment Anfaal Saari and organised by Wanita Berdaya Selangor.

The new component highlights critical issues such as mental health, wellness,and ageing, bringing human-centric development into sharper focus.

The Selangor Aerospace Summit returns this year as an integrated part of the main programme, showcasing Selangor’s ambitions to strengthen its position as a national aerospace hub and facilitating cross-sector collaboration with industrial, logistics and digital economy players.

With 70% of the planning already completed, the state government has launched regional promotional efforts across Southeast Asia and intensified outreach in Malaysia to ensure broad participation.

“We encourage business leaders, government agencies, and academia to take part in SIBS 2025 – whether as exhibitors, trade visitors, or conference delegates. It’s an opportunity not only to network but to help shape the future direction of the region’s economy,“ Ng said.

Beyond the numbers, he added, the summit represents Selangor’s long-term commitment to building an inclusive, future-ready and sustainable economy.

SIBS 2025 is organised by Invest Selangor Bhd on behalf of the Selangor state government.