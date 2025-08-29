Strong order book, new contracts anchor Azam Jaya’s growth

SABAH: Sabah-based road infrastructure specialist Azam Jaya Bhd posted revenue of RM43.1 million for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2025 (FY25), compared with RM58.6 million in Q1 FY25.

The decline was mainly due to a temporary slowdown in construction activity at certain sites, which required additional coordination and resource planning.

During the quarter, the company remained proactive in refining execution strategies to adapt to local conditions and ensure steady progress across project locations.

Despite lower revenue, net profit surged more than threefold to RM2.4 million from RM0.5 million in Q1 FY25, supported by variation of price claims submitted to clients during the period.

For the first half of FY25, Azam Jaya recorded revenue of RM101.7 million versus RM148.8 million in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit for 1H FY25 stood at RM2.9 million, compared with RM7.8 million in 1H FY24, reflecting a temporary slowdown at specific project sites due to more complex demographic and logistical challenges.

Executive director Datuk Jessica Lo said the company remains focused on sustaining stable performance in the coming quarters through prudent cost management, improved operational efficiency, and stronger client engagement.

“With an unbilled order book of RM1.38 billion as at June 30, 2025, we enjoy strong earnings visibility and a solid pipeline of projects to sustain performance going forward.

The recent RM120.9 million Tawau Airport upgrading contract awarded on August 6, 2025, further strengthens our portfolio and underscores our role in enhancing Sabah’s connectivity and infrastructure.

Alongside our involvement in the Pan Borneo Highway, these projects anchor our long-term growth prospects.

Looking ahead, the federal government’s 13th Malaysia Plan presents opportunities in transport upgrades, industrial expansion, and rural connectivity.

“With disciplined execution and a robust pipeline, Azam Jaya is well-positioned to capture these opportunities and continue delivering value while supporting Sabah’s development agenda,” she said.

To recap, Azam Jaya raised RM61.5 million in proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on November 11, 2024.