How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

In my career, I have seen uplifting successes and debilitating failures. During this time, I had the good fortune of working with mentors who have been authentic, and have taken personal interest in my development. At the same time, they have challenged me, encouraging me to aim higher and question the status quo. I have always been grateful for these lessons. I look to emulate similar traits in my own leadership style.

Working in a large organisation where we collaborate across teams present in various countries, to deliver for clients – I always encourage my team to be vehemently client centric, but at the same time be cognisant of how another colleague’s perspective and approach, for the same client, could be different from our own. A lot can be achieved when we treat these varying perspectives, and the people involved, with respect and create a space for colleagues to share their ideas without hesitation.

A line that remains close to my heart is one that was narrated by my professor at Harvard Business School – “If I don’t know you as a person, I don’t know you as a leader”. That resonated deeply and I continue to embody this philosophy as I lead my team. Showcasing strength and vulnerability can be two sides of the same coin.

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for the job?

My hiring decisions are guided by principles of meritocracy. In terms of skill set, along with technical know-how, I look out for candidates with a positive attitude and a quest for learning. I also want to be sure that they are team players and can collaborate well with colleagues. When scouting for mid to senior level talent, I encourage a cross-functional and diverse panel of interviewers to form our assessment of a candidate’s suitability.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve in the future?

We are witnessing rapid change and advancements in technology in the banking and financial services industry.

In my view, these three trends are critical to shaping the future of the industry:

Digital transformation, specifically Embedded Finance and AI-driven decision making reducing cost of doing business dramatically.

Faster data assimilation and validation, including in fraud detection. This will enable a safer environment for doing business both for B2B and B2C models.

The ongoing growth of digital assets including tokenisation that will further fuel real-time movement of funds, reduction in working capital cycles, which will expedite the pace of doing business.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career?

My advice would be to do a lot of research, or indulge in short internships, to get a sense of what would be an area of interest for an individual, and then embark on a career in an industry or business that is exciting for them. The second important factor is culture-fitment, and if the target organisation’s perceived culture resonates with that individual.

The workforce of today is more open to speaking up, has more risk appetite and could be potentially less patient. They also want transparency, and they prefer a culture that promotes true work-life balance. Thus, making sure there is an alignment with the nature of work, and the type of firm they want to work for, is key.

Lastly, in the early days of a job, it is important to remember that the focus is on learning. Being curious, asking questions, and building rapport with colleagues should be prioritised.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I have formed long term friendships with some of my mentors from the early part of my career, across India and Singapore. I still turn to them today for advice.

What’s the best piece of advice you have ever received in your career?

The saying “Logic leads to a conclusion, but emotion leads to action” continues to stand out for me. This can be applied to both professional and personal scenarios. If you look back, one seldom remembers the best bargain/deal they had, but one always remembers how a certain individual from a service-industry made them feel or helped navigate a difficult situation.

For example, a compelling price-based proposal can clearly demonstrate that one service provider is more cost efficient on paper –but typically most clients make sure that the mandate is awarded to the provider who has developed the best relationship and gained trust over time (and they tend to reach a middle path on the “price” component through subsequent negotiations).

Technical capabilities and competence are a given in leadership roles, building strong rapport and a personal/emotional connection is the real differentiator in winning business, as well as fostering a loyal team.

If you could have an hour with any thought leader in the world, who would it be and why?

It would either be Mo Gawdat, the famous author and happiness coach (featured on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and ex-CBO of Google X) or Simon Sinek – the famous author and speaker – I am forever fascinated with his take on human relationships and friendships.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced and what did you learn from it?

This question makes me reflect back to the time when I left India and moved overseas for my first international assignment more than a decade ago. When one works in a multi-cultural multi-jurisdictional organisation, the most important task is to adapt to a new culture and working style. Understanding how people think and behave takes keen observation skills. It’s important in the initial months to speak a little less and listen a little more. I was in a rush to make a mark – and my rough edges needed polishing. With time, I understood the power of taking a step back and observing first. The usual lessons of clear communication on expectations and deadlines, respecting others’ time, modulating tone, communicating a different point of view with acceptable assertiveness – were all key lessons.

What man-made innovation confounds you and why?

I think Artificial Intelligence is fascinating. The fact that man can now create and build intelligence is bewildering. I’m excited to see how the use of AI unfolds over the next five to 10 years and beyond.

A must-read for every business owner or manager is?

Collective Genius by Prof Linda Hill , Harvard Business School. A powerful read because it shows how to unlock your team’s full creative potential by leading in a way that fosters collaboration, experimentation, and shared ownership of innovation.