Thmy appoints Affin Hwang Investment Bank to underwrite IPO

PETALING JAYA: Thmy Holdings Bhd has signed an underwriting agreement with Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd for its proposed initial public offering (IPO) in conjunction with its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities, slated for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Thmy, through its subsidiary, is involved in the provision of automated test solutions for electrical and electronics (E&E) products as well as industrial automation solutions and maintenance and repair services. The group serves a wide range of end-user industries, including technology, media and telecommunications, E&E, semiconductor, industrial and healthcare.

Thmy’s upcoming IPO comprises a public issue of 143.9 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 88.8 million existing shares.

Executive director and CEO Ooi Can Nix said, aligned with Thmy’s aspirations towards continuous growth, their signing marks a pivotal milestone as they embark on their next chapter.

Having laid the solid foundation, he added they intend to leverage on their core competency in automated test solutions to strategically expand their market share driven by the accelerating demand for E&E products as well as the rise of generative artificial intelligence, data centres and advanced digital infrastructure.

“In response to the immense opportunities, we are executing a focused strategic plan by expanding our existing customer base, penetrating new high-growth segments and constructing our new factory along with additional assembly workstations to scale our overall production capacity. At the same time, we are also strengthening our solution offerings through continuous innovation, design and development and research and development investment and the integration of smarter, more efficient automation technologies,” he added.

Furthermore, he said the establishment of a new support and maintenance office in Thailand will reinforce Thmy Group’s regional presence, enabling them to deliver faster, smarter and more responsive support to our customers.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank is the principal adviser, sponsor, sole placement agent and sole underwriter for Thmy’s IPO.