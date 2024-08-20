Vale and Mysteel bring Asia Iron Ore Summit 2024 to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Vale, one of the world’s leading mining companies, is partnering with Mysteel, one of Asia’s leading commodity media and data service providers, to bring Asia Iron Ore Summit “AIOS” to Kuala Lumpur for the first time.

The Summit, which will gather the region’s leading steel companies, associations and miners, was first conceived in Singapore in 2022 as one of the most important iron ore summits in Asia Pacific. The region commands a significant role in the global iron ore market; steel outputs in China and India last year amounted to over 60% of the world’s annual output.

Asia Pacific is also an important regional market for Vale, which has maintained an operational presence in Malaysia since 2014.

According to Vale in Malaysia country manager, Leonardo Paiva, the summit is a platform for Vale to nurture an active discussion on topics that are integral to the future of the region’s iron ore and steel industry, such as decarbonisation and sustainability.

“The steel industry is undergoing a meaningful period of transformation, and we are committed to supporting the region’s sustainable growth through our safe and reliable operations, and innovative iron ore solutions,” he said.

“Vale’s Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal (TRMT), which is a key iron ore distribution hub in the region, is integral to our strategy as a global provider of client-centric iron ore solutions. We look forward to sharing our experience of creating sustainable value in the iron ore and steel industry in the region through the Summit, which will be aptly held in Malaysia; a country that we have made significant investments in,” Leonardo concluded.

Mysteel vice president and Iron Ore general manager, Zhang Yong said, “Malaysia plays an increasingly important role at the epicenter of the exciting phase of growth in the iron ore and steel industry in Southeast Asia. Our decision to organize the Summit in Kuala Lumpur this year is testament to the city’s emerging role as a dynamic regional commercial hub, with a robust infrastructure and a well-developed and integrated cultural ecosystem.”

The Asia Iron Ore Summit 2024 will be held on October 22-24 at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. The Summit will feature speakers from the region’s prominent steel producers, commodity traders and analysts, and representatives from some of the world’s leading mining companies. Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be supporting the event as a partner, while Metallurgical Council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (MC-CCPIT), South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI), Malaysian lron and Steel Industry Federation (MISlF), and Vale in Malaysia acting as co-hosts.