WOU and 3 companies collaborate to strengthen semiconductor, manufacturing talent pipeline

PETALING JAYA: Wawasan Open University (WOU) has signed memorandums of understandingv with TT Vision Technologies Sdn Bhd, Oppstar Technology Sdn Bhd and Clarion (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to enhance workforce development in Malaysia’s semiconductor and manufacturing sectors.

The MoUs, signed at WOU’s main campus in Penang, will see the university as the primary skills development partner for the three organisations, aimed at equipping 200 technical and engineering professionals with critical skills needed to excel in the Industry 4.0 era.

WOU chief executive and vice chancellor Prof Dr Lily Chan emphasised the value of industry-academia collaboration in addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals.

“This partnership shows how universities and industries can work hand in hand to meet the evolving needs of the workforce,” she said, adding that by integrating industry insights into their curriculum, they are preparing professionals to thrive in the face of rapidly advancing global challenges.

The collaboration aligns with Penang’s strategic efforts to build a skilled workforce in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, automation, and automotive electronics, in line with regional talent development programmes from the Northern Corridor Economic Region and the Human Resource Development Corporation.

The partnership will feature professional certificates and micro-credentials tailored to each industry. WOU will provide TT Vision with a certification in IoT-Enabled Manufacturing Analytics, covering key areas such as IoT, data analytics, and robotics integration. The certification includes micro-credentials that can be stacked towards mechatronics engineering or smart manufacturing degrees.

With Oppstar, WOU will deliver a professional certification in IC design, focused on CMOS and mixed-signal circuit design, and digital IC design. Participants will also earn credit hours towards WOU’s Master of Science in System Design Engineering.

The collaboration with Clarion Malaysia will offer employees access to postgraduate qualifications, such as the Master of Science in Smart Manufacturing and the Master of Business Administration in Manufacturing Production and Management, equipping them with both technical and leadership skills.

The partnership with WOU is seen as a pivotal step by these strategic partners to enhance their workforce’s capabilities.

Goon Koon Yin, CEO of TT Vision Technologies, emphasised the initiative's potential to prepare employees for the evolving demands of smart manufacturing and IoT integration, offering a valuable career advancement pathway.

Lee Chun Keat, engineering director of OppStar Technology, highlighted the focus on strengthening Malaysia’s semiconductor talent pool through specialised IC design skills, driving innovation and competitiveness in the global industry.

Nicholas Tan, group board director of Clarion Malaysia, expressed excitement about expanding upskilling opportunities for employees, particularly in automotive technology, to stay ahead in innovation and efficiency.

Meanwhile, InvestPenang CEO Datuk Loo Lee Lian, who was the guest of honour at the signing ceremony, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. “This partnership strengthens Penang’s position as a hub for advanced technology and skilled talent, contributing to the state’s growth and its attractiveness as a prime destination for foreign investment,” she said.

Loo noted that the initiative aligns with Malaysia’s STEM Talent Blueprint and the National Semiconductor Strategy, which are crucial for keeping Malaysia competitive in the global high-tech landscape.