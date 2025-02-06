YCH Group makes RM500m logistics investment

KLANG: Singapore’s YCH Group has broken ground on its RM500 million Supply Chain City Malaysia (SCC MY) in Bandar Bukit Raja, Selangor – its largest investment in Malaysia to date.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the RM500 million logistics investment by Singapore’s YCH Group is a move to strengthen the country’s role as a key manufacturing and services hub in Asean.

“As the lifeblood of global commerce, good logistics is key to ensuring the smooth and cost-efficient movement of goods and services. As such, we are pleased to welcome YCH Group’s RM500-million investment in this sector in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Tengku Zafrul urged the group to be more inclusive by enabling SME exporters to also access the global market.

“When trade flows seamlessly, investors see greater opportunities, fuelling further growth and innovation. This is what will support our New Industrial Master Plan’s goals to increase our competitiveness and position Malaysia a key manufacturing and services hub for Asean and beyond,” he added.

According to the group, this project represents their long-term commitment to Malaysia’s regional supply chain development and a significant step in realising the country’s vision as a leading logistics and trade hub in Asean.

SCC MY is poised to serve as a key enabler of regional connectivity, supporting smoother trade flows and future-ready logistics infrastructure, it added.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said as the first recipient of Mida’s Smart Logistics Complex incentive, YCH Group sets a powerful precedent for Malaysia’s integrated smart logistics future.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to attracting high-impact investments and strengthening Malaysia’s supply chain ecosystem through innovation and automation.

“The SLC incentive aligns perfectly with the Deklarasi Kuala Lumpur: Asean 2045, supporting our vision of a digitally advanced, economically resilient Asean region.”

YCH Group executive chairman Dr Robert Yap said Supply Chain City Malaysia is a major step forward in setting new standards of logistics excellence, supporting Malaysia’s growth as a world-class supply chain leader.

“Our investment in FUSIONARIS and advanced technologies reflect our commitment to regional connectivity, efficient operations, and sustainable practices. We are also dedicated to training local talent, empowering them with essential skills to support Malaysia’s journey as a preferred destination for global businesses.”

The Supply Chain and Logistics Academy, an industry-level development academy, will be hosted at SCC MY. It offers training programmes to equip local talent with the skills needed to thrive in tomorrow’s logistics landscape, ultimately enabling Malaysia’s workforce to remain competitive on the global stage.

Sime Darby Property Group managing director & CEO Datuk Seri Azmir Merican said welcoming a global logistics leader like YCH Group to Bandar Bukit Raja reflects the confidence placed in Malaysia’s industrial developments as well as the ability to deliver integrated, future-ready townships.

“As Malaysia continues to carry out its role as chair of Asean in 2025, this project is a timely example of cross-border collaboration, aligning with the region’s shared focus on economic integration, sustainable and inclusive growth, while also strengthening trade linkages, supporting innovation, and contributing meaningfully to broader regional priorities.”

Bandar Bukit Raja, a 5,333-acre integrated township developed by Sime Darby Property Bhd, is known for its sustainable design and thriving industrial ecosystem.

With close to 60% of its landbank allocated for industrial use, BBR is home to Malaysia’s first GreenRE Platinum-rated managed industrial park.