The School of Hospitality and Creative Arts (SHCA) at Management and Science University (MSU) has been accredited for five years as an Asia Pacific Institute for Events Management (APIEM) for its postgraduate programmes.

The Master in International Event Management and Master in International Hospitality & Tourism Management programmes have both been recognised as a Postgraduate 5-star International Centre of Excellence by APIEM.

MSU is the first higher education institute in Malaysia to receive this international recognition for a postgraduate programme. MSU had also been recognised as the first in Malaysia and Southeast Asia to offer a Master in International Event Management qualification.

The University received its first APIEM accreditation as an International Centre of Excellence in 2017 for the Diploma in Event Management and Bachelor in Event Management (Hons) programmes. The accreditation was renewed for the next five years, in 2021.

Receiving the accreditation from Professor David Hind, the APIEM President, at the MSU main campus were Professor Datin Dr. Norhisham Mohamad, Vice President for Academic, along with Azizul Jamaludin, the Dean of SHCA.

MSU is a Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and multi-global-ranked institution focused on building holistic human capital. Envisioning a better, more sustainable future for all, it champions equality by providing a level playing field across extensive efforts in transforming lives, enriching future through compelling learning experiences.

Championing innovation, entrepreneurship, excellence, and scholarship, the MSU vision of an enriching future for all is supported by its mission in transforming lives through education. Providing lifelong and flexible learning opportunities, its holistic curriculum aims to develop and deliver balanced, well-rounded graduates.

The postgraduate studies at MSU are carefully crafted to cultivate leadership and a real research contribution that address industrial hands-on challenges at the highest management level. Due to the tremendous and exciting state of flux within business and management communities, top management must adapt rapidly to stay competitive, relevant and strategically positioned to tackle global trends by possessing the relevant post-graduate qualifications.

The postgraduate studies at MSU through the School of Graduate Studies (SGS) offers advanced degrees at MSc and PhD levels covering wide areas, including Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology, Food Service Technology, Biomedicine, Engineering, Applied Science, Health Sciences, Biomedical Sciences, Information Technology, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmacy, Design, Medical Physiology, Public Health and Anatomy.

For more information on post graduate programmes offered at MSU, please call 603-5521 6868, email enquiry@msu.edu.my or visit www.msu.edu.my.