Master industry best practices in construction

In today’s rapidly evolving construction industry, the demand for skilled management professionals is going up, and the Faculty of Engineering and Green Technology (FEGT) at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) meets this demand as it offers a dynamic and comprehensive programme at its campus.

This programme equips students with essential skills and knowledge to navigate the construction and development landscape.

The curriculum covers the entire construction process, from the initial client brief to facility maintenance, and includes key areas such as construction technology, measurements and estimation, contract administration and project management.

In addition, UTAR ensures students engage with current technologies and industry best practices from the beginning of the programme.

Students gain hands-on experience using tools such as building information modelling (BIM) and advanced surveying techniques, while value engineering is integrated throughout the programme, enhancing learning through assignments and final-year projects.

As experience is invaluable in the construction industry, the programme includes regular site visits that provide first-hand exposure to construction environments.

Industry speakers visit UTAR on a regular basis to discuss various relevant topics, further bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Throughout their studies, students master a diverse set of practical skills by learning to use AutoCAD for design, BIM for efficient project planning, and land surveying for mapping.

They also learn accurate material and cost estimation, effective project management using industry-standard software, and financial planning strategies. Additionally, they explore project cost estimation and methods for preserving existing structures.

Graduates of this programme are in high demand, often securing employment even before they graduate. With the construction sector facing a shortage of executive-level professionals, our alumni are well-positioned to pursue rewarding careers as site executives, contract executives, real estate negotiators, banking sector professionals (property), property managers, QAQC specialists for building materials manufacturers, and marketing experts in building materials, among others.

The construction management programme at UTAR empowers students to tackle industry challenges and innovate in their careers. With a solid foundation in both theory and practice, graduates are ready to make significant contributions to the construction sector and beyond.

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including accountancy, actuarial science, applied mathematics, arts, chinese studies, Malaysia studies, business and economics, biotechnology, engineering and built environment, information and communication technology, life and physical sciences, medicine and health sciences, media and journalism, education and general studies, agriculture and food science.

The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training, and other related educational services at its Sungai Long and Kampar campuses in Malaysia.

