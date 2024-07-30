Nicol David appointed pro-chancellor

HERIOT-WATT University Malaysia, at Putrajaya hosted its annual graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 300 graduates across various disciplines, the event’s highlight being the formal installation of Datuk (Dr) Nicol Ann David, former world no 1 for squash as the University’s second female Pro-Chancellor in Malaysia.

Nicol said: “It is with great honour that I have been requested to become the Pro-Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University Malaysia. This institution has, since its inception, fostered the ethos of inclusion and education for all, and I am deeply committed to advancing its mission of providing opportunities to learners in Malaysia, UK, Dubai, and beyond.”

Heriot-Watt University Malaysia Provost and Chief Executive Officer Professor, Mushtak Al-Atabi said: “The graduation ceremony symbolises the culmination of our students’ hard work and the beginning of their journey. We are proud to see them emerge as purpose-driven leaders in their respective fields, ready to make meaningful and positive contributions and impacts to the society. At the same time, we are delighted to witness Pro-Chancellor Datuk (Dr) Nicol Ann David’s installation.”

Student Association President, Pearlyn Tee shared her thoughts on the ceremony and Pro-Chancellor installation: “The graduation ceremony was a poignant reminder of our collective achievements and the transformative impact of education. We are honoured to welcome Datuk (Dr) Nicol Ann David as our Pro-Chancellor, and we look forward to her leadership in inspiring future generations of students.”

