Scholarships, financial assistance lifeline

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the cornerstones of studying at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) is the support given to students in need of financial assistance, in the form of scholarships and financial aid, ensuring they will not be deprived of the opportunity for further education.

UTAR offers various types of scholarships, including foundation and undergraduate scholarships, study loans and external funding options such as Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) and Majlis Amanah Raya (MARA) loans.

Additionally, postgraduate financial assistance is available to UTAR students, ensuring continuous support throughout their academic journey.

UTAR’s commitment to providing financial assistance is reflected in the significant amounts awarded through both internal and external scholarships and loans.

Internal scholarships from the UTAR Education Foundation amounting to RM200.6 million have been awarded to 21,674 recipients thus far, more than RM574,000 in internal scholarships from external funds have been awarded to 46 recipients to enable them to complete their studies.

Additionally, internal loans totalling RM16.96 million have supported 1,956 students in their studies, and external scholarships worth RM24.7 million have been disbursed to 830 recipients, with external loans amounting to RM1.37 billion benefitting 85,549 students, providing a lifeline to many who otherwise would not have been able to complete their studies.

Faculty of Accounting and Management Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) student Varshene Priyha Moorthy, who was a recipient of the UTAR Scholarship for Top Achievers, said: “This scholarship has opened doors I never thought possible, empowering me to pursue my dreams with unwavering determination and purpose. It has instilled in me a sense of responsibility, not only to excel academically but also to make a meaningful difference in the world around me.”

Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) in Logistics and Supply Chain Management student Cheong Wai Kee, who received the Yayasan MR. DIY Scholarship, said: “The support and assistance provided by Yayasan MR. DIY has brought me one step closer to achieving my dreams. Just knowing that UTAR and Yayasan MR. DIY stood by me, ready to offer encouragement, instils a sense of assurance in me. Their support has made me realise that I am not alone in this journey.”

With UTAR’s support, students can embark on their educational journey with confidence, knowing that financial assistance is readily available to help them achieve their academic goals.

UTAR offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in areas including Accountancy, Actuarial Science, Applied Mathematics, Arts, Chinese Studies, Malaysia Studies, Business and Economics, Biotechnology, Engineering and Build Environment, Information and Communication Technology, Life and Physical Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences, Media and Journalism, Education and General Studies, and Agriculture and Food Science.

The university also engages in the provision and conduct of research, consultation, management and leadership training and other related educational services.

For more information, drop by at the UTAR Open Day on June 15 and 16 from 9am to 5pm at both the Kampar and Sungai Long campuses, call 05-468 8888 (Kampar Campus) or 03-9086 0288 (Sungai Long Campus).