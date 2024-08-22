Indonesia to spend big on stadiums

THE Indonesian Government is investing US$175 million (RM787m) to upgrade 21 football stadiums across the nation, boosted by further cash from the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), according to insideworldfootball.com.

The biggest funding package will be allocated to the under-construction North Sumatra Main Stadium in Medan, which will receive approximately one fifth of the total budget.

The 25,000-capacity venue is one of those that will host next month’s quadrennial National Sports Week.

Also receiving funding is the 45,000-capacity Harapan Bangsa Stadium which will receive abou US$30m (RM135m).

The 38,000-seater Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang will receive a similar amount for its rebuilding project following the 2022 disaster that saw 135 fatalities as a result of a crowd stampede.

Alongside the funding boost from the PSSI, the project is also being assisted thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Fifa signed in late 2023 during the U-17 World Cup, marking Indonesia’s first hosting of a Fifa tournament.

A Fifa delegation conducted an assessment of eight stadiums across Indonesia in May as part of the MOU with PSSI, aimed at enhancing stadium infrastructure as well as safety and security standards nationwide.

The latest funding follows Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s calls for a revitalisation of stadiums in the country, which is known for its passionate football fans.

Indonesia appeared in the Asian Cup in Qatar earlier this year, escaping the group stage but being knocked out by Australia in the Round of 16. Despite the disappointment, the nation delivered their best-ever finish having never progressed beyond the groups in the competition’s 68-year history.