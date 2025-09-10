$!Lamborghini tests AI that can read your mood while driving

LAMBORGHINI is working on new AI technology that can understand not just how you drive, but also how you feel behind the wheel. According to The Drive, Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr explained that Lamborghini already uses machine learning to adjust things like torque depending on the road and driving style. The next step, he said, is to make cars that can sense a driver’s mood and change their behaviour to match.

For example, if the system feels you’re in the mood for fun, it could make the car more playful and exciting. If you’d rather keep things calm, it would tone things down. The AI could also adjust safety systems, giving skilled drivers more freedom, but stepping in more quickly if mistakes happen. Mohr added that this tech might even teach drivers. If someone often turns the steering wheel too much in corners, the AI could limit steering input to stop the car from understeering.