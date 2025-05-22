$!Nissan Reimagines the MICRA

... as Fully Electric Hatchback for 2025

Nissan has unveiled the sixth-generation MICRA, a fully electric model set to re-enter the European B-segment in 2025. This latest incarnation marks a transformative moment for the long-standing compact car, now offering fully connected, zero-emission mobility while retaining the stylish, accessible personality that made it a mainstay for over four decades. Developed at Nissan Design Europe (NDE) in London, the new MICRA debuts with a striking and assertive exterior inspired by crossover cues. It blends premium finishes with rugged details, including pronounced wheel arches and SUV-like proportions, delivering a confident stance on the road. All variants will be equipped with 18-inch wheels, with a choice of distinct alloy designs depending on the model grade.

Lighting plays a central role in the MICRA’s bold visual identity. Protruding headlamps perform an animated ‘welcome’ and ‘farewell’ light display on unlocking and locking. The rear features LED taillights with elegant, circular patterns, reinforcing the model’s modern yet playful aesthetic. Buyers will be able to personalise their vehicles with a selection of 14 colour combinations, including two-tone options featuring black or grey roofs. Inside, the MICRA emphasises minimalism and sophistication. A blend of simple design and subtle nods to Japanese heritage – including a discreet Mount Fuji silhouette in the front storage area- creates a sense of understated elegance. A three-spoke steering wheel fronts a 10.1-inch digital instrument display, while an equally sized touchscreen stretches across the dashboard to manage infotainment and vehicle settings. Customers can choose between three interior trim styles: Modern, Audacious, and Chill.

Despite its compact dimensions – just under 4 metres long and less than 1.8 metres wide – the MICRA offers generous space and usability. A long wheelbase enhances interior comfort and handling, while boot space stands at 326 litres, outperforming many rivals in its class. The MICRA will be offered exclusively as a five-door model for simplicity and practicality. For the first time, the MICRA will be available solely as an electric vehicle. Two battery configurations will be offered: a 40kWh pack delivering a 308km range and a more capable 52kWh version with up to 408km, based on real-world testing. Both variants offer brisk acceleration and instant torque, with peak outputs of 120hp and 148hp, respectively.