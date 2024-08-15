SUKMA 2024: Selangor Wushu Star Mandy gets her second gold

KUCHING: Selangor’s Mandy Cebelle Chen became the first athlete to secure two gold medals at the 2024 Malaysia Games (SUKMA), after her impressive win in the women’s taijiquan final held at the Wushu SSC Hall today.

Just a day after claiming gold in the women’s taijijian event, Mandy continued her exceptional form to dominate the taijiquan final.

In today’s final, the 21-year-old national wushu backup exponent, delivered a standout performance, scoring 9.606 points to top the podium out of 18 competitors.

Kwan Yong Xin from the Federal Territories had to settle for silver with 9.600 points, while Sarawak’s Carmen Jia Min Chaw took home the bronze with a score of 9.573.

Wushu, which combines martial arts with graceful movements, is offering a total of 28 gold medals over three days of competition, which started yesterday.