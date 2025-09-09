$!Volkswagen shows off ID. CROSS concept

VOLKSWAGEN has pulled the wraps off its latest electric study, the ID. CROSS Concept, a compact SUV that points directly to an upcoming production model due in the summer of 2026. This newcomer will expand VW’s growing family of smaller, more affordable EVs, following on from the ID.2 all, the ID. GTI and the ID. EVERY1 concepts.

Sized almost identically to the current T-Cross, the ID. CROSS measures 4,161mm in length and 1,839mm in width, yet it has been designed to offer generous space inside. The boot alone provides 450 litres of storage, complemented by an additional 25 litres under the bonnet. That makes it a practical choice not only for city commutes but also for family outings, striking a balance between compact dimensions and everyday usability.

The concept makes a striking first impression with its bright Urban Jungle green paintwork, sitting on bold 21-inch Balboa alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke Goodyear tyres. It showcases VW’s new “Pure Positive” design philosophy, which leans into cheerful styling cues. The front and rear lighting signatures are deliberately playful, with a smile-like graphic that draws inspiration from classic Volkswagen icons such as the Golf and the legendary VW Bus.

Step inside and the cabin feels more like a living room than a car interior. Finished in warm beige hues, it creates a cosy, lounge-like atmosphere. There are even real plants integrated into the centre console, underscoring VW’s attempt to blend nature with technology. The rear seats can fold flat to increase practicality, while the technology on display is both modern and simplified. An 11-inch driver display and a larger 13-inch infotainment unit dominate the dashboard, supported by natural voice control and straightforward steering wheel buttons to avoid overwhelming drivers with tech clutter.