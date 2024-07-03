K’tan gov’t should be more careful in re-enactment of 16 nullified provisions - Galas assemblyman

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan state Opposition leader Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim (pix) has urged the state government to be more careful in the re-enactment of the 16 provisions in the Kelantan Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019, which was declared void and invalid by the Federal Court on Feb 9.

The Galas assemblyman emphasised the importance of addressing the matter to ensure that the enactment could not be challenged by any party in the future.

“I remind the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly or other states to be more careful in drafting Syariah criminal laws and ensuring that they are in line with the regulations of their respective states,“ said the sole representative from Barisan Nasional.

He said this to reporters outside the hall after the end of the state assembly sitting at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here, today.

Yesterday, the Kelantan State Assembly passed a motion to re-enact 16 offences in the Kelantan State Syariah Criminal Code Enactment (1) 2019 which were declared void and invalid by the Federal Court on Feb 9.

The motion, proposed by Wan Rohimi Wan Daud (PAS-Melor), was supported by all assemblymen including two from the Opposition bloc. - Bernama