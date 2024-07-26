PETALING JAYA: Following her harrowing ordeal, Albertine Leo Jia Hui’s mother said that her daughter now fears being alone.

During a recent visit from Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, Albertine’s mother Leo Qieo Xin, 37, relayed her observations about her daughter after her safe return.

“Even though she looks cheerful, her mother told us that she is afraid when she is alone,” the New Straits Times quoted Ling as saying.

Separately, Ling took to Facebook to share his own thoughts.

“Grateful, everything is safe now. After experiencing this incident, Liao Jia Hui has returned to the warm embrace of her parents and is accompanied by her siblings. Everyone, let’s pray together for Jia Hui to be safe, healthy, prosperous, and to grow well.

“Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was very concerned about this incident, and during the incident, he also helped search through social media and obtained information from the police several times to follow up on developments,” said Ling, adding that he also gave the six-year-old a gift during the visit.

Also present at the home was Iskandar Puteri City councillor Tan Hiang Kee, and the Menteri Besar’s special officer, Chua Jian Boon.

Leo had been reported missing during a Bon Odori Japanese festival at the Eco Galleria in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru at 8.30pm on July 20.

She was rescued at around 4am in a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor on Tuesday (July 23).