PETALING JAYA: A foreign worker was fined a hefty RM5,000 at the sessions court in Terengganu today after his attempt to bribe a police officer.

Mohammad Shakir Mohammad Zokoria, 27, will also face a six-month prison sentence if he fails to pay the fine, as ordered by Sessions judge Norashima Khalid following his guilty plea to the charge, Harian Metro reported.

The Myanmar national was charged with offering a cash bribe amounting to RM250 to a police officer holding the rank of Inspector on duty at the Criminal Investigation Division in the Dungun district police headquarters (IPD).

The offence reportedly took place at the side of the road in Balai Besar Alor Tempoyak, Dungun at 3.15pm on July 15.

The bribe was offered to encourage the officer not to prosecute him under Section 6 of the Used Goods Act 1946 as Shakir did not own a license to deal in used goods.

The accused was charged under Section 214 under the Penal Code for the offence.

He was released as soon as he paid off the fine while the court ordered the confiscation of the RM250 bribe to the Malaysian government according to Section 40(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The accused did not have legal representation during the trial while the prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) officer Nur Raihan Mohd Yusof.

