PETALING JAYA: The bus driver who uploaded a video featuring an underage passenger, while calling her his “crush” has been charged with two counts sexual abuse in the Muar Sessions court today.

The 24-year-old, also known as “Abang Bas” on TikTok, who reportedly cried while on the stand, pleaded not guilty soon after the court interpreter read the two charges before Sessions judge Sayani Mohd Nor.

The prosecution, handled by Johor state prosecution director Abdul Ghafar Ab Latif suggested a bail of up to RM50,000 for each charge.

He argued the serious nature of this case which has garnered public interest as well as comments calling for stricter enforcement by the authorities, pointing out that one of the victims is also the niece of the accused, Astro Awani reported.

Thus, the prosecution has requested an additional condition for the accused to not “disturb”, as quoted, the victim, her sister and mother who are the prosecution witnesses.

In the first charge, the bus driver is accused of committing physical sexual abuse by kissing an underaged girl’s cheek - who is his four-year-old niece - with sexual intent between 5pm to 6pm in a school bus at Kluang from April until September.

For the offence, he was charged according to Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and can be punished under Section 14 of the same act which allocates a prison sentence of not more than 20 years and can be punished with caning.

For his second charge, the accused was alleged to have repeatedly “observed”, a nine-year-old girl with sexual intent this month between 5pm until 6pm in a school bus at the same location.

He has reportedly committed a non-physical sexual offence under Section 15 (a)(iii) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and can be punished under Section 15 of the same act which stipulates a prison sentence of not more than 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or both if convicted.

During the trial, the lawyer of the accused, Umar Zulkarnain, pleaded for a lower bail amount citing the man’s inconsistent income, being a bus driver.

The judge then granted a RM30,000 bail for both charges and set October 10 for the re-mention of the case together with the submission of documents.

Previously, the accused was arrested last Friday (Sept 6) at around 2.57pm following a viral video posted by him featuring one of his underaged female passengers, believed to be a primary school student, calling her his “crush” and “beloved”.