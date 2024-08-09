Call for review of outdated regulations crucial for civil service integrity - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly appointed Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar’s call for a review of outdated rules and regulations is seen as a critical move to enhance integrity, honesty, and accountability within the civil service.

Malaysia Integrity Institute member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the review of outdated policies, regulations, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) could help prevent abuse of power, malpractice, and corruption.

He also emphasised that outdated regulations hinder civil servants’ ability to effectively respond to modern governance challenges, and a comprehensive review is necessary to eliminate obsolete practices and adapt new regulations suited to the fast-changing work and social environment.

“A thorough review will allow for the identification of obsolete practices and create opportunities to adopt new regulations that are better suited in the fast-changing work and social environment,” he said in a statement made available to Bernama.

Previously, Shamsul Azri directed all secretaries-general, state secretaries and department heads to review outdated policies, regulations and SOPs at their respective ministry-, state government- and department-level.

Lee also suggested involving other stakeholders, including civil society organisations and the public, in the review process, potentially through the creation of a dedicated social media platform.

“This could eventually lead to a more comprehensive and representative environment for the benefit of all,” he noted.

Addressing the issue of an Ombudsman, Lee referred to the previous plan to establish Ombudsman Malaysia to replace the Public Complaints Bureau.

“The Ombudsman was intended as an independent body tasked with resolving public complaints regarding specific government departments and processes,” he said, adding that such an entity is crucial for promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.

According to Lee, an Ombudsman would hold government agencies and officials accountable for their actions while ensuring adherence to ethical practices and standards.

He also encouraged the government to explore the further application of artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies to improve service delivery and reduce reliance on manpower.

“AI can automate repetitive administrative tasks such as data entry and record management, allowing civil servants to focus on more strategic work, thus improving productivity,” he explained.