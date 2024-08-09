Fostering patriotism through screening of Lahad Datu movie

IPOH: An initiative to bring the audience, especially the young generation, to watch a patriotic film is laudable, just as a recent screening of ‘Takluk: Lahad Datu’ did for National Day celebrants here to stir the spirit of nationalism.

Political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim (pix), said the film on sovereignty tells the tense moments when the military operation in the Lahad Datu incursion shook the country in 2013.

“This film not only tells a true story that touches the heart but also commemorates the bravery of the heroes who defended our motherland,” said Muhammad Kamil at the screening of the film organised by the Tambun chapter of the Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) in collaboration with the Tambun Parliamentary community service centre at Aeon Kinta City shopping centre here.

The film features a cast of prominent actors such as Syafiq Kyle, Kamal Adli, Fikry Ibrahim, Anding Indrawani, Eman Manan, Riezman Khuzaimi, Josiah Hogan, Ayez Shaukat and many more.

Premiered on Aug 22, the film is expected to have a profound impact on audiences with stories of bravery and fighting spirit demonstrated by national heroes.

Meanwhile, among the crowd of 400 who filled the cinema to watch the film, a viewer, Muhammad Jasni Abd Rahman, 30, said he and his wife were thrilled as they had been planning to watch it.

“We were happy to be able to see this movie because previously, my wife had urged me to catch the film, and it so happened that today we were able to see it for free,” he said.

Another cinema-goer, Nur Rafidah Ismail, 28, said she was grateful to the organisers for the opportunity to watch a film that exemplified many poignant messages.

“I am keen on movies about the military and police because they have a deep impact on the audience with stories of bravery and fighting spirit of national warriors.

“A free screening of a movie like this is most apt as it coincides with the independence celebration on Aug 31,” she said.

