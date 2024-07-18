PETALING JAYA: In a viral post on TikTok, a Malaysian newscaster shared how his professionalism was challenged for the first time while delivering the devastating news about his friend, Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah, 25, who was found murdered on July 15.

In a heart-wrenching moment on live television, Anas Farihin struggled to maintain his composure while reporting the tragic news.

Despite his heartbreak, Anas read the news flawlessly, managing to keep his emotions in check.

The RTM newscaster later expressed the immense pain he felt, revealing how challenging it was to maintain professionalism while reporting his friend’s death.

“My professionalism was challenged. I had to control my emotion and expression, as well as the pain in my heart,“ he said.

Anas remembered Farah as a kind and polite individual, dedicated to everything she did. “May God bless her soul,“ he added.

The victim who was a student at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) went missing after handing over a rented car to a customer, and her body was later discovered in Hulu Selangor.

A 26-year-old police officer has been detained in connection with her death.

The police also recently found her mobile phone in a ditch near where her body was found.

