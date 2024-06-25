PETALING JAYA: A supplier of building materials was issued a notice by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) on Sunday (June 24) for upping the prices of bricks and sand in Alor Star.

Kedah KPDN director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin stated that the supplier was caught hiking the prices of the aforementioned materials during an inspection after receiving complaints from the public, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

“An inspection of the premises in Padang Serai found increases in building material prices.

“As a result, a notice was issued for the items in question,” Nizam said, as quoted from the report.

The supplier was given six days to provide a response to the ministry, said Nizam.

