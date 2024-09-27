Mahkota voters go to the polls tomorrow

KLUANG: A total of 61, 397 voters will cast their ballots in the Mahkota state by-election tomorrow.

Polling will be from 8 am to 6 pm.

A total of 109 polling streams have been made available at 20 centres,

The counting of votes will take place at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail here.

On Tuesday, 4,437 police and military personnel as well as their spouses fulfilled their responsibility as early voters in the by-election.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts good weather in Kluang tomorrow morning, while thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 23 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The by-election is a straight fight between Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah, 40, of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61, of the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Syed Hussien will vote at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Perdana, while Mohamad Haizan at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Melayu.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom here on Aug 2.

In the previous election, Sharifah Azizah, representing BN, won with a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-way contest against Pakatan Harapan, PN and Warisan.

The Mahkota by-election is the fourth by-election this year, after Kuala Kubu Baharu (Selangor), Sungai Bakap (Penang), and Nenggiri (Kelantan).

First contested in 2004, the Mahkota seat has been through five elections so far, with Barisan Nasional winning four of them.