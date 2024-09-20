Malbatt officers, personnel safe following Lebanon incident - Armed Forces

PETALING JAYA: The Armed Forces has ensured that its officers and personnel from the Malaysian Battalion 850-11 (Malbatt 850-11) based in Lebanon are safe following a recent incident involving the former and a group of Lebanese citizens

The incident first came into light following a viral video clip which showed a group of Lebanese people being aggressive towards the Malbatt 850-11 convoy.

At present the Malbatt are stationed in the Middle Eastern country on a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.

In a statement, today by the Armed Forces (ATM), the incident occurred at 5.32pm Lebanese time and 11.32pm Malaysian time on Wednesday (September 18) and Two Fitted for Radio (FFR) vehicles were involved.

It is learnt that the incident occurred when both vehicles, transporting three officers and seven personnel, were heading back to Marakah camp after completing a force protection duty at the UNIFIL base in Shama camp.

As the convoy was travelling through the area known as Tes Road-Burj Al Qibli in Tyre, Lebanon, a major traffic congestion occurred which forced members of the public to direct traffic, while many ambulances and fire trucks were travelling the road in both directions.

The group of Lebanese people suddenly acted aggressively and tried to stop the Malbatt vehicles from progressing further as an estimated 30 people threw rocks and punctured all tyres of the vehicles using sharp weapons.

In an effort to deescalate the situation, the leader of the convoy ordered both vehicles to stop at the side of the road, and ensured all military personnel remained in the vehicles while waiting for assistance.

Subsequently, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) arrived on scene and managed to control the situation.

Additionally, the LAF also assisted in coordinating the use of loaders to tow back the vehicles along with the Malbatt personnel to Marakah camp.

All personnel arrived safely at Marakah camp at about 1.39pm Malaysian time or 7.39pm Lebanese time.

“No injuries were sustained by any personnel or officers.

“The Malbatt 850-11 team will continue to conduct their routine duties as mandated by UNIFIL.

We urge all parties not to raise speculations that could tarnish the image of the Defence Ministry, especially the Armed Forces,“ the ATM added.