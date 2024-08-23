PETALING JAYA: A man was found in an unconscious state in his car parked near Seksyen 10, Wangsa Maju at 4.29am on Thursday (Aug 22).

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said the police were informed of the discovery by an individual working as a medical assistant in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Utusan TV reported.

ALSO READ: Dead women found in car were best friends and reported missing by family - Police

The complainant informed of the 37-year-old local man unconscious in the car who was then confirmed dead and sent to the hospital for further examination.

Lazim said the case has been classified as sudden death (SDR).