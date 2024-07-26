“My job is done” - Zayn Rayyan’s mother’s lawyer

PETALING JAYA: The lawyer representing the mother of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Mateen, a 6-year-old autistic child who was murdered on December 6 last year, has confirmed that he no longer represents her.

According to Harian Metro, Mahmud Jumaat from Emir Mahmud & Co stated this ahead of the resumption of the neglect case involving the late Zayn Rayyan today.

“Yes, I no longer represent Zayn Rayyan’s mother (Ismanira Abdul Manaf). My job ends here.

“I hope there will be justice for the deceased. #Justice4ZaynRayyan,“ he was quoted as saying.

On June 4, the lawyer attracted controversy when he announced that he no longer represented Zayn Rayyan’s parents for unavoidable reasons.

Three days later, Ismanira’s family clarified that they had agreed to appoint Mahmud as their lawyer from the beginning.

When asked whether Ismanira will be represented by Fahmi Abd Moin, who is representing her husband, he said he has no information on the matter.

“That is up to them. My job ends here.

“I feel I am not the right lawyer for this case. I pray for justice for all of us,“ he said.

On June 28, Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira, were charged in the Petaling Jaya Sessions court for neglecting the child in a way that could cause physical injury.

Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both 29, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read before sessions judge Dr. Syahliza Warnoh.

Zayn Rayyan case: 192-day probe leads to parents being charged for negligence