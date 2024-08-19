PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier asserted that his speech during the Nenggiri by-election was a “statement of fact”, and did not intend to insult the royal institution or incite seditious tendencies.

In a Facebook post today, Muhyiddin said he believes his statement did not “break any laws”.

“I will fully cooperate with the police to clarify the facts related to my statement,“ he said in his post.

Previously, it was reported that the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah expressed his dissatisfaction and disappointment in Muhyiddin’s statement seen as questioning the Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s reign as the 16th Agong.

ALSO READ: Pahang crown prince urges police to investigate Muhyiddin’s speech

Muhyiddin’s statement was said by Tengku Hassanal to have “manipulated” the facts and switched the narrative to a “negative” one after suggesting the previous Agong was “unfair” when selecting the country’s 10th Prime Minister.

He said the statement was “immature” and “dangerous” as it can lead the public to lose their trust in the Institution of Malay Rulers and divide the nation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said on August 18 that the former Prime Minister will be called in to provide his statement on Tuesday (Aug 20) and assist in police investigations, according to Harian Metro.

Razarudin confirmed police have received a total of 29 reports regarding Muhyiddin from several parties on his statement said to have touched on issues concerning race, religion and royalty (3R) during his recent campaign in the Nenggiri by-election.

ALSO READ: Muhyiddin’s 3R remarks: Let the authorities handle it - Mohamed Khaled