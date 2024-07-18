PETALING JAYA: The police have warned against speculating on the RM100 fine imposed on a welfare home owner in connection with the death of a social media influencer A. Rajeshwary, also known as Esha earlier this month.

According to New Straits Times, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa explained that the charges were based on evidence gathered during investigations.

“The public must also know that the RM100 fine is the maximum fine provided for under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act,“ he was quoted as saying.

READ MORE: M’sians express disappointment online over paltry RM100 fine for Esha’s cyberbully

He said the fine was issued after the accused, 35-year-old Shalini Periasamy, pleaded guilty to deliberately uttering vulgarities with intent to provoke anger and disturb peace through a TikTok account.

Magistrate M.S. Arunjothy imposed the sentence for the offence committed by her “alphaquinnsha” TikTok account.

The punishment has faced criticism on social media, with the comments made by the accused being linked to Esha’s death.

Esha was found dead at her residence in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur on July 5, a day after reporting the criminal threats and defamation.

ALSO READ:

Everyone responsible for ensuring social media is safe, positive - Teo

Cyberbullying: Govt to study drafting new law - Fahmi